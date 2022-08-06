Registration open for NebraskaLand University

NebraskaLand Bank is now accepting applications for NebraskaLand University, a financial literacy scholarship program.

NLU is a six course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection, paying for college and more, the bank said in a press release.

The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by senior and executive officers at NebraskaLand Bank.

“It has been amazing how this program has grown over the years," said Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank. "We had hoped to make a small difference by working with area high schools to promote financial literacy. I am so pleased the students, teachers and parents have recognized the value of learning more about financial management and how it impacts our everyday lives. We appreciate the ongoing support and are happy to have helped to make a difference.”

In total, the bank has awarded approximately $74,000 in academic scholarships, benefiting 247 local high school graduates since the program began in 2014-15.

Class size is limited. Students must complete an application for the program. All North Platte and surrounding area high school seniors are eligible.

Each graduate of the program will receive a $250 academic scholarship provided by NebraskaLand Bank.

To be eligible for the NLU Scholarship, students must complete all six courses and participate in the capstone essay contest.

Essays will be judged by a bank committee and the top three will earn $1,000, $750, and $500 scholarships.

NebraskaLand University is a free program for students. Applications are available online at nebraskalanduniversity.com. The application deadline is Sept. 12.