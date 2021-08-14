Registration open for NPCC’s Crazy Kitchen Science class

A new class at North Platte Community College will allow youth to explore basic chemistry, physics and biology using common items found in the kitchen. Crazy Kitchen Science is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. The sessions are independent of one another. Students can attend one or both.
Both classes will be in Room 206 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte, NE 69101.
The fee is $10 per class. Registering can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling 308-535-3678 or by emailing marshallk@mpcc.edu.
