Registration is still open for the ServSafe Handler Food Safety Training Course in March.

Courses are scheduled for:

McCook: From 1:30 to 5 p.m. March 28 at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets. Registration begins at 1:15 p.m.

North Platte: From 1:30 to 5 p.m. March 29 at the West Central Research, Extension & Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road. Registration begins at 1:15 p.m.

Lexington: 8:30 a.m. to noon March 30 at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe/

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited

to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. The training provides information on food safety; personal hygiene; using thermometers; preparation, cooking, serving, receiving and storing food safely; and cleaning and sanitizing.

The training is sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by March 14 for the Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites.

For more details and registration information, contact these local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501, in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll free at 800-237-5564.