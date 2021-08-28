Registrations open for Food Safety Training

Registrations are still being accepted for the ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training Courses

» McCook — 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.

» Lexington – from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.

» North Platte – from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at West Central Research Extension and Education Center, 402 West State Farm Road, with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators and shipment receivers.