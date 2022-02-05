 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registrations open for Nebraska Extension food safety training
Registrations open for Nebraska Extension food safety training

Local News

Registrations are still being accepted for the ServSafe Handler Food Safety Training Course in three locations in western Nebraska.

Courses are scheduled for:

» Lexington: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 22, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.

» North Platte: 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23, at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.

» McCook: 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 24, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth & O streets, McCook, with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.

The training is sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by Feb. 15 for the Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites. For more details and registration information, contact these local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501, in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll free at 800-237-5564.

