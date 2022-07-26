Registrations open for NPCC Black and Gold Golf Classic

Entries are now open for the second annual Black and Gold Golf Classic hosted by the North Platte Community College softball and women’s basketball teams.

The three-person scramble, scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Lake Maloney Golf Club, 608 Birdie Lane, is a fundraiser for the Knights. Activities will begin with a lunch at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon.

Mulligans, string and throws will be available for purchase. Raffle and on-course prizes will be awarded.

Registration is limited to the first 36 paid teams. The cost is $65 per individual or $195 per team. Registration can be done through Will Peers at the Lake Maloney Golf Course by calling 308-532-9998. The entry deadline is Aug. 25.

Sponsorships are also being accepted for the scramble. Those can be arranged through NPCC Women’s Basketball head coach Jeff Thurman at thurmanj@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3756.