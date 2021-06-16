Registrations open for NPCC driver education classes

North Platte Community College’s Business and Community Education department is now accepting registrations for driver education classes in July.

Classes are open to entry level drivers ages 14 to 17 and are scheduled for Monday through Friday, July 19 to 23.

There are two sessions per day: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. One session is for classroom instruction, and the other is to practice driving. Students can pick which one they do first.

The course consists of 20 hours in the classroom and five hours of drive time as required by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

Classes will be based out of Room 105 in the W.W. Wood Building on the North Platte Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive in North Platte.

Instruction will be provided on driver awareness, motor vehicle operation, rules of the road and basic traffic laws.

Those who successfully complete the program will receive a drive test waiver. Students must already have a learner’s permit, attend all sessions and meet all drive requirements in order to obtain the waiver.

The fee is $235, which includes the cost of a book.

Registration can be completed online at mpcc.edu/bce, by calling 308-535-3678 or emailing bcestaff@mpcc.edu.