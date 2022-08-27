Registrations still open for food safety training

Registrations are still being accepted for the ServSafe Food Handler food safety training courses in three locations in western Nebraska next month.

Courses are scheduled for:

McCook — 1-5 p.m., Sept. 20, the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West 5th & O Street. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m.

Lexington — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for English and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. for Spanish, Sept. 21, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington. Registration begins 15 minutes before each.

North Platte — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, at West Central Research Extension & Education Center, 402 West State Farm Road. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. The training provides information on food safety; personal hygiene; using thermometers; preparation, cooking, serving, receiving and storing food safely; and cleaning and sanitizing.

The training is sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by Sept. 7 for Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites. For more details and registration information, contact these local Extension offices, in McCook at 308-334-5666, in Lexington at 308-324-5501, and in North Platte at 308-532-2683.