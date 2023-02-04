DESHLER — Reinke Manufacturing has recognized Electric Rain in Gothenburg with a Reinke Diamond Pride Award for their performance in the last year.

“Reinke is honored to work with Electric Rain to help them serve the growers in their areas,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “We’re proud to award their efforts and we appreciate their dedication as we continue to develop and implement precision irrigation equipment and technology to help growers increase yields and profitability.”

Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to serve growers.

The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.