Reinke recognizes Gothenburg and Ogallala businesses

Reinke Manufacturing recognized successes by J&K Irrigation of Ogallala and Electric Rain of Gothenburg with Diamond awards, according to a press release.
“They’ve dedicated themselves to supporting the growers in their area,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”
The Reinke Pride awards are part of an incentive program that distinguishes achievement levels based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.
