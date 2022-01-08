 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reinke recognizes Gothenburg and Ogallala businesses
0 Comments

Reinke recognizes Gothenburg and Ogallala businesses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Reinke Manufacturing recognized successes by J&K Irrigation of Ogallala and Electric Rain of Gothenburg with Diamond awards, according to a press release.

“They’ve dedicated themselves to supporting the growers in their area,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”

The Reinke Pride awards are part of an incentive program that distinguishes achievement levels based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.

For more information, visit reinke.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Leaving your home to your children

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News