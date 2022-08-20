Reinke recognizes J&K Irrigation technician with training longevity award

The Reinke Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service program is a demanding service training program that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.

“At Reinke, our mission is to exceed our customers’ expectations of quality, service and innovation,” said Jennifer Craig, technical training and documentation administrator for Reinke. “By dedicating themselves to a higher level of continuous training, Klinton has shown that he is dedicated to serving the growers in his area. Maintaining this level of certification for 5 years is a big accomplishment and Reinke is proud to honor their commitment as they continue to take care of our systems and customers.”