Relay for Life Dawson County sets theme, date for annual event

The 2021 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Dawson County will be Aug. 6 at the Gothenburg Senior Center, with the theme “2021 — Our Year of Hope,” according to a press release.

“COIVD may have limited us in many ways in 2020, but hope continues to be limitless,” said Mary Harbur of Gothenburg, event coordinator and breast cancer survivor. “Just ask anyone diagnosed with cancer who hopes for a healthy future. Ask anyone sitting next to their loved one during a chemo treatment. They hope for more time together. They hope to hear the words ‘You have beat it!’ They hope to be part of life’s special occasions. Our ultimate hope is for a cure. It’s why we Relay!”