Relay for Life of the Plains sets Sept. 24 for annual event

The Relay for Life of the Plains is planning its annual event for Sept. 24.

The organization hopes to once again partner with the North Platte Downtown Association to have the event in the Canteen District.

The theme this year is “You are the CURE that I WANT,” a 1950s theme which should lead to fun team decorations and creative costumes, the organization said in a press release.

This year’s relay event will include walking laps with survivor laps, caregiver laps, etc. Along with the regular relay events, a Family Fall Festival will include a craft/home-based business vendor show.

The event will start at 4 p.m. with the vendors opening up at that time and having great things to offer then closing their booths at 8 p.m.

The Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center along with the Great Plains Health Foundation will be putting together a survivor celebration event coinciding with the theme for the 2022 Relay for Life at 5 p.m. That will roll right into the opening ceremonies which will begin at 6 p.m. for the actual relay event.

There will be entertainment, the memorable luminary ceremony, all of the great things a relay has to offer. We are looking forward to working with all of the downtown association for this event.

Relay for Life of the Plains is still recruiting teams to participate in the relay event. There is a drawing available for signups of a $100 gift card for North 40 Chophouse in North Platte. To be registered for the drawing go to relayforlife/plainsne.org.

Teams can have as many participants as possible. For questions, contact event lead Lori Tobiasson at 308-530-3071.

There is also vendor space available for direct sales businesses, crafters and artists or home-based businesses. Food trucks will also be available.

Relay for Life of the Plains is seeking to partner with other civic groups, school groups, youth groups or businesses to provide marketing and other activities for the event.

Relay for Life hopes to “bring some fall family fun to downtown North Platte for a few hours but give honor to those survivors and keep in memory of those who have lost their lives to cancer and raise funding for cancer research, patient education and awareness,” the organization said. The event also helps raise funds for families to stay at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Omaha during care.

For more information, go to relayforlife/plainsne.org, the organizations Facebook page at Relay for Life of the Plains or contact Lori Tobiasson at 308-530-3071 or ladyarcher63@gmail.com.