Relay for Life of the Plains will make its return in September in Canteen District

Relay for Life of the Plains has announced it will return Sept. 25 in the newly renovated Canteen District in downtown North Platte. Main events will be from 6 to 10 p.m.

The theme this year is “Once Upon a Relay — We Can Cure It!” to celebrate the volunteers that make the event possible, the organization said in a press release.

“It has been such a fun theme that we are so happy to once again play upon the volunteerism that the North Platte area is well known for as they did during World War II when they started the Canteen to show support to the troops, we are showing our support too,” the press release said. “Our committee and teams are working hard to bring some great activities to the community to fundraise for a great cause and to show support to those affected with cancer.”

Relay for Life of the Plains has several teams fundraising for the American Cancer Society. The cancer society helps support cancer research, clinical trials, patient education and many other programs.

Relay for Life of the Plains is also hosting a “Paint the World Purple — One Pallet at a Time” campaign to also raise funds for the cancer society. Individuals and businesses can purchase a pallet to design in the theme of cancer awareness or in support of Relay For Life for $50.