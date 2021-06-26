Relay for Life of the Plains will make its return in September in Canteen District

Relay for Life of the Plains has announced it will return Sept. 25 in the newly renovated Canteen District in downtown North Platte. Main events will be from 6 to 10 p.m.
The theme this year is “Once Upon a Relay — We Can Cure It!” to celebrate the volunteers that make the event possible, the organization said in a press release.
“It has been such a fun theme that we are so happy to once again play upon the volunteerism that the North Platte area is well known for as they did during World War II when they started the Canteen to show support to the troops, we are showing our support too,” the press release said. “Our committee and teams are working hard to bring some great activities to the community to fundraise for a great cause and to show support to those affected with cancer.”
Relay for Life of the Plains has several teams fundraising for the American Cancer Society. The cancer society helps support cancer research, clinical trials, patient education and many other programs.
Relay for Life of the Plains is also hosting a “Paint the World Purple — One Pallet at a Time” campaign to also raise funds for the cancer society. Individuals and businesses can purchase a pallet to design in the theme of cancer awareness or in support of Relay For Life for $50.
“So far, this campaign has been very successful to where we have several that will start showing up around North Platte and even in area communities such as Curtis in the coming days,” the organization said. “We will then have these pallets at our Relay for Life event on Sept. 25 to auction them off with all proceeds going to Relay for Life of the Plains.”
Relay for Life of the Plains and the teams who have signed up are also partnering with the Lincoln County Historical Museum to bring to the community “Christmas in July” drive-in movie night on July 17. To raise funds, the teams will be offering concessions of hotdogs, drinks, candy, popcorn and the well-known popcorn balls that were served at the Canteen years ago.
“We plan to show the ever-popular 1940’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and we will have some entertainment as the attendees are waiting for it to get dark enough to start the movie,” the release said.
There is a $5 entrance fee for each vehicle. There will also be an interactive table for those who wish to decorate and donate for the luminary bags, which will be displayed during the September event.
To sign up for the event go to relayforlife.org/plainsne.
For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page or contact Lori Tobiasson at 308-530-3071 or ladyarcher63@gmail.com.