Relay for Life of the Plains is teaming with the North Platte Plainsmen for a fundraiser on July 21 at Bill Wood Field.

The fundraiser is part of the team’s “Fill the Park” event. A fundraising ticket provides participants with entry into the game and the relay event, and a meal. Tickets are $15 with $5 of the proceeds will go to Relay for Life of the Plains.

In 2022, the organization raised $13,000.

“We are so grateful for the community and all the people who donated we wouldn’t be able to do this without their help,” Event Lead Lori Tobiasson said in a press release. “The committee is stepping outside the box and having a completely different format for the Relay for Life event.”

The team will have special jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to Relay for Life, the release said.

The event will include tailgating events prior to the game where survivors and caregivers will be honored. Tailgating events will also educate and raise awareness about cancer. There will also be activities in between innings.

Immediately following the game will be the popular luminary ceremony and a movie in the outfield where attendees may bring their lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy “The Sandlot,” celebrating the 30th anniversary of the beloved film.

Relay for Life of the Plains is still seeking teams to be involved, but Tobiasson said they are “looking at some unique ways that community groups, schools, families or interested parties can become involved but also to come up with new ways to raise funds that can make it fun and exciting for the teams.”

To sign up, go to relayforlife.org/plainsne. The organization is also looking for sponsorships. A business or individual may sponsor anyone of the positions, such as first base, second base or even home plate. Sponsorships garner verbal recognition at the game as well as recognition on the Relay for Life of the Plains Facebook page. For further information on sponsorships, contact Tobiasson at 308-530-3071.

Sponsorship money goes directly to cancer research, patient education and awareness and also to The Hope Lodge that is in Omaha where a patient and their family can stay if their treatment takes them to Omaha for further care then what they are able to get locally.