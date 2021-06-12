Rep. Adrian Smith opens Angels in Adoption nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., opened nominations this week for the 2021 Angels in Adoption Award for Nebraska’s 3rd District.

Angels in Adoption, a project of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, provides Members of Congress the opportunity to honor an individual or entity from their districts for extraordinary contributions on behalf of children in need of homes, according to a press release from Smith’s office.

“The purpose of the Angels in Adoption Award is to highlight those serving our community and the love they provide to youth in need of adoption and foster care. I look forward to reviewing the nominations,” Smith said.

To make a nomination, please visit adriansmith.house.gov/angelsinadoption. Nominations must be received by July 9.

For more information on Angels in Adoption, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.