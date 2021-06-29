Rep. Adrian Smith’s office announces Congressional Art Competition winners

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Adrian Smith announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District of Nebraska.

“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition and to all of the students who submitted their work,” said Smith. “The impressive art submitted this year is a testament to the talent of Third District students and their teachers.”

Artwork by the first-place winner will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. The runners-up will have their art displayed in Congressman Smith’s Washington, D.C., Grand Island and Scottsbluff offices. Smith worked with the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to coordinate the competition.

» First Place: “My Best Friend” by Libby Macklin of Blue Hill, Blue Hill Public Schools, Macklin’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

» Second Place: “A Girl and Her Horse” by Abigail Boatright of Falls City, Falls City Public Schools, Boatright’s work will be displayed in Smith’s Washington, D.C. office.

» Third Place: “All Dogs go to Heaven” by Elizabeth Meyers of Oxford, Southern Valley Schools, Meyers’ work will be displayed in Smith’s Grand Island office.

» Fourth Place: “Unlucky Ducky” by Audrey Hogg of Ansley, Ansley Public Schools, Hogg’s work will be displayed in Smith’s Scottsbluff office.