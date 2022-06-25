 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rep. Smith encourages 3rd District students to apply for YAC

  • 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 3rd District Youth Advisory Council and encourages high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to submit their applications by July 15.

The 3rd District Youth Advisory Council is a forum for students to share opinions, thoughts and concerns with Smith about local and federal issues throughout the school year. This group provides students the opportunity to discuss the concerns of young Nebraskans and give their input on issues facing our country.

“I always enjoy meeting with the Youth Advisory Council because it is an opportunity to connect with young people who are our future leaders,” said Smith.

Members must be able to serve from August to May 2023.

For more information and to download an application, go to adriansmith.house.gov/services/youth-advisory-council.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Narcan available at Ogallala U-Save

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Assoc…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News