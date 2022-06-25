Rep. Smith encourages 3rd District students to apply for YAC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 3rd District Youth Advisory Council and encourages high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to submit their applications by July 15.

The 3rd District Youth Advisory Council is a forum for students to share opinions, thoughts and concerns with Smith about local and federal issues throughout the school year. This group provides students the opportunity to discuss the concerns of young Nebraskans and give their input on issues facing our country.

“I always enjoy meeting with the Youth Advisory Council because it is an opportunity to connect with young people who are our future leaders,” said Smith.

Members must be able to serve from August to May 2023.

For more information and to download an application, go to adriansmith.house.gov/services/youth-advisory-council.