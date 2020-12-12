Rep. Smith names Innovation Recognition winners

» Grand Central Foods of York is owned by the Warren Thomas family. Thomas prides himself on his commitment to the York community. In more normal times, Thomas and the Grand Central Team are the first to ask where they can help with a project or how can they partner on events. The selflessness shown by everyone at Grand Central is a testament to the example of the ownership. Within a few days of the pandemic’s arrival to York, Thomas purchased a second grocery delivery van, and expanded his service to the entire community. Because Thomas believes in positive reinforcement, he encouraged his customers to wear a mask while in his store by offering a 5% discount on their purchases. He is an active member of many community groups, and his passion and commitment to his community is unmatched.

» Alyssa Cochnar of Crete is leader of Gold Star Martial Arts of Crete and Seward. At 26 years old, she is already a fifth degree black belt, chief instructor and co-owner of the martial arts facility. When directed health measures forced Gold Star to close in-person training classes, she spearheaded the process of creating online modules for her students to continue their training independently. Before long, she began offering Zoom Classes to provide her students with another safe and flexible option to continue their training and explore expanded experiences to encourage healthy eating habits and socialization while social distancing.