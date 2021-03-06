 Skip to main content
Rep. Smith reveals 2021 Congressional Art Competition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., invites high school students from across Nebraska’s Third District to submit their artwork for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition by March 19.

“The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity for young Third District artists to showcase their talents in the U.S. Capitol,” said Smith. “I look forward to partnering with the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to review this year’s submissions.”

The Nebraska Art Teachers Association is working with Smith to coordinate the competition. Official rules, guidelines and submission forms are available on Congressman Smith’s website at adriansmith.house.gov/services/art-competition.

First-place artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, alongside winning entries from across the country, and Smith will display the runners-up in his Washington, D.C. and Third District offices.

The Congressional Institute annually sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students from all fifty states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

