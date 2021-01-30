Researchers map ticks across Nebraska

“I am always leery of those kinds of interventions just because if we have learned anything throughout the history of ecology, it is that there are always unintended consequences and, often, unintended consequences with pretty long lag times,” he said. “So, we might think this could be a great thing to do to affect the genome of ticks to cure them of the diseases, but we don’t really know what the impact of that will be.”

He stressed that ticks are a part of the food chain and part of the resilience of ecosystems.

“There are so many animals that eat ticks, even chickens,” he said. “Chickens on people’s farms are a natural way of tick control, as well as other animals found in their habitat, so I am, especially through this master’s program and the classes I have been taking, starting to realize the importance of all the little interactions in the food chain and how that strengthens the resilience when you have all of that diversity working together.”

Aside from mowing and setting chickens loose to combat ticks, Cristiano suggested awareness and preparation as the best methods to handle the risks of tick exposure.

“I think your first line of defense is always to be aware of your risks and be prepared for the risk that you face,” he said.