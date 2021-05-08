Reservable campsites among improvements at Smith Falls State Park

VALENTINE — Visitors to Smith Falls State Park will enjoy many improvements to the grounds this summer, and they will soon be able to reserve a campsite to do so.

This marks the first year that Smith Falls campers are able to ensure a spot via the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s reservation system, according to a press release.

Amy Kucera, park superintendent, said half of the park’s 70 campsites will go live on the system at 9 a.m. on May 10. She said a variety of sites will be available for reservation, including locations at the riverfront in both the east and west campgrounds. The other half are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All of the sites are categorized “basic.”

Campsites may be reserved between three and 180 days in advance by visiting outdoornebraska.gov/reservations, at any time. Detailed campsite information is among the features of the online system that helps visitors plan their stay.

Reservations also may be made by calling 402-471-1414 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday except state holidays.