Resources available for PTSD sufferers

LINCOLN — Think you can’t be affected by post-traumatic stress disorder because you’ve never served in the military?

It’s a very common belief, but it isn’t true. PTSD can develop after a very stressful, frightening or distressing event, or after a prolonged traumatic experience. Individual trauma results from an event, series of events or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and physical, social, emotional or spiritual well-being. Natural disasters, sexual violence (such as rape and child sexual abuse), intimate partner violence and military combat experience are the top four causes for PTSD in the U.S.

June’s PTSD Awareness Month is intended to show that there is help and there is hope for people experiencing this condition, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Sevices said in a press release.

PTSD can occur in any person of any ethnicity, nationality or culture and at any age. According to the American Psychiatric Association, PTSD affects approximately 3.5% of U.S. adults every year, and an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime. Women are twice as likely as men to have PTSD.