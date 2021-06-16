Resources available for PTSD sufferers

LINCOLN — Think you can’t be affected by post-traumatic stress disorder because you’ve never served in the military?
It’s a very common belief, but it isn’t true. PTSD can develop after a very stressful, frightening or distressing event, or after a prolonged traumatic experience. Individual trauma results from an event, series of events or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and physical, social, emotional or spiritual well-being. Natural disasters, sexual violence (such as rape and child sexual abuse), intimate partner violence and military combat experience are the top four causes for PTSD in the U.S.
June’s PTSD Awareness Month is intended to show that there is help and there is hope for people experiencing this condition, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Sevices said in a press release.
PTSD can occur in any person of any ethnicity, nationality or culture and at any age. According to the American Psychiatric Association, PTSD affects approximately 3.5% of U.S. adults every year, and an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime. Women are twice as likely as men to have PTSD.
During a traumatic event, the brain and nervous system switch into a hyper vigilant state. This can be referred to fight or flight mode. For individuals with PTSD, the brain can remain in the fight or flight mode rather than shifting back into its normal state. People with PTSD have intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings that last long after the traumatic event has ended. They may relive the event through flashbacks or nightmares; they may feel sadness, fear or anger; and they may feel detached or estranged from other people, and they may have strong negative reactions to something as ordinary as a loud noise or an accidental touch. PTSD can range from relatively mild to totally debilitating.
“Everyone with PTSD should know that with appropriate supports and intervention, people can overcome traumatic experiences and can lead to a better quality of life,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “Recovery is possible, and it’s important to ask for help. Treatment can help even if the trauma happened years ago. If you suspect that you have PTSD, you aren’t alone.”
What are the signs of PTSD?
» Mental or physical discomfort when reminded of the event.
» Flashbacks, in which it feels as if the event is occurring over and over.
» Frequent nightmares about the event.
» Difficulty remembering the traumatic event and avoiding reminders of the experience, such as places, people and objects.
» Hyperarousal symptoms, such as feeling tense, being startled easily and having trouble sleeping.
» Depression, worry, intense guilt and feeling emotionally numb.
» Loss of interest in formerly enjoyable activities.
While it is normal to experience some of these symptoms after a terrible event, symptoms lasting more than a few weeks may be signs of PTSD.
Some factors that may promote recovery after trauma include:
» Seeking out support from other people, such as peers, friends and family.
» Finding a support group or faith based group after a traumatic event.
» Developing a sense of control and taking action for what you can control along with support and treatment.
» Having a positive coping strategy, or a way of getting through the bad event and learning from it.
» Being able to act and respond effectively, despite feeling fear.
Help is available. If you or a loved one need assistance, reach out to:
» Nebraska Family Helpline: 1-888-866-8660.
» Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258.
» Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
» National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish.
» National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.
» National Child Abuse Hotline: Call or text 1-800-422-4453.
» National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673.