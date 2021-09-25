Returning to the Farm workshop set for Dec. 10-11

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension will present Returning to the Farm, a workshop series for families who are in the transition process of bringing members back to the farm. It will begin with a two-day workshop for multi-generational families on Dec. 10 and 11 in Columbus.

“Bringing a young person into a farm or ranch operation can present challenges,” said Allan Vyhnalek, an Extension educator for farm succession. “This workshop will offer strategies for these businesses to help young people get a solid start in the organization while keeping the farm or ranch in the family and ensuring a comfortable retirement for older family members.”

The workshop will assist families and operations in developing financial plans and successful working arrangements to meet their unique needs. It will guide participants to identify estate planning issues and develop transition plans, set personal and professional goals and improve the communication process between family members.

Presenters will include Nebraska Extension experts, agribusiness and legal professionals.