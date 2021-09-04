ReVISION grant will enhance MPCC hydraulics training

Mid-Plains Community College will be able to provide additional opportunities for education in hydraulics thanks to the receipt of a 2021-22 reVISION Action Grant.

The grant, valued at $89,689, was awarded by the Nebraska Department of Education. It will be used to support MPCC’s Enhancing Hydraulics Education Initiative, the purpose of which is to better prepare students for occupations in agriculture, transportation and manufacturing.

“The reVISION Action Grant will allow MPCC to purchase state-of-the-art equipment that will give our students hands-on training,” said Paul Knopick, director of early entry and program development. “From feedback from our local industry partners, we know this is perfect equipment to prepare our students to be successful in the real world.”

The funds will be used to purchase multiple mechanical drives and fabrication learning systems from Amatrol, whose products are designed and built by experts in the field.

The learning systems will be used to teach the installation, operation, alignment and application of various motor drive systems through a combination of theoretical concepts and hands-on training.