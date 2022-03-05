Rho Zeta launches Linden Court book drive

Members of the Rho Zeta chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta will be launching a book drive next week at North Platte Community College.

SKD is the national English honor society for two-year colleges, and promoting literacy is one its goals.

This will be the third book drive Rho Zeta has conducted since its inception in 2018. In the past, books were collected for the Lincoln County Detention Center and for Richard Young Behavioral Health in Kearney.

“This time around, we decided to collect books for the residents of Linden Court,” said Rho Zeta President Hannah Cook of North Platte. “They were selected because, especially since COVID hit, they don’t get a lot of visitors. The hope is that these books will give them something fun to do and boost their mood.”

Cook said all kinds of gently used books are needed, but especially picture books and those with large print. The chapter is also asking for new activity books, such as crosswords and sudoku, as well as magazines with positive themes such as “Home,” “Reminisce,” “Good Old Days” or “Discover.”

Rho Zeta’s goal is to collect 500 books. Any extras will be offered to other nursing homes and assisted living facilities in North Platte.

Donations will be accepted from March 10 to 24.

Collection boxes will be set up at the welcome centers on NPCC’s north and south campuses, by the stairs in the Health and Science Center on the NPCC South Campus and at The Espresso Shop by Caravan.