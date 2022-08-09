Ribbon cutting planned for College Drive

The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Aug. 17 for College Drive, the new roadway linking the North Platte Community College South Campus to U.S. Highway 83.

Previously, motorists had to enter campus either from the south, off State Farm Road, or by turning from State Farm Road or Walker Road onto Willow Street then entering campus from the east.

While the State Farm entrance still exists, the new route provides more visibility from the highway and allows a more direct route to campus for students and visitors, the college said in a press release.

“Internally, we began discussing the possibility of the entrance from Highway 83 four years ago,” said Mike Steele, the college’s vice president of Administrative Services.

Construction officially began the first week of June and continued throughout the summer. The segment between the highway and Willow Street and the right turn lane that joins up with College Drive from the north are complete.

Crews are still working on two left turn lanes, grading for drainage, traffic striping and installation of traffic signs. College Drive will open as soon as the concrete cures and the striping and signage are installed.

Eventually, NPCC plans to erect a digital sign at the College Drive and U.S. Highway 83 intersection that will provide information about campus events.