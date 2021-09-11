 Skip to main content
Rick Nelson named interim NREA general manager
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Rural Electric Association Executive Committee has named Rick Nelson as the interim general manager.

Nelson brings over 30 years of organizational leadership and industry expertise to the NREA. Nelson is the General Manager at Custer Public Power District in Broken Bow, and he will continue serving in this position. Prior to joining Custer Public Power District in 2001, Nelson spent 12 years in the operations department at Central Iowa Power Cooperative.

“I look forward to providing leadership for the NREA and focusing on the core values of our statewide organization,” Nelson said. “Staying connected to the industry at Custer PPD will bring that insight to my role at NREA and furthering our relationships with our industry partners both statewide and at the federal level.”

