The American robin may be the most recognizable bird in North America. Most kids can identify the robin by the time they are in kindergarten. This bird is featured in children’s books and is often seen in cartoons because it is so identifiable.

I’m sure you can remember back to your childhood and learning that these birds that were called robin redbreasts. Robins are the bird you most likely see bouncing across your lawn early in the spring when you are working in your yard. Quite often it will have a grub or worm in its beak.

With our recent cool and damp weather, it hasn’t felt a lot like spring, but American robins are here, active and nesting.

I call it the American robin (its proper name) because it closely resembles another bird of Europe, the European robin. When Europeans first came to North America, they saw a similar bird with a red/orange breast they were familiar with and simply called it by the name they knew. The European robin and American robin are not related, they just look alike. The European robin is part of the fly-catcher family while the American robin is part of the thrush family.

The American robin’s range encompasses most of North America. They are considered migratory, but you often see them around all winter.

If you begin to study their migratory patterns it gets complicated. Food and weather are the key. If it is not a harsh winter, they tend to stay as long as they can find a steady food supply.

Before humans began creating food sources by planting various kinds of bushes and shrubbery that produced berries or putting out food for them, these birds would head south as cold weather approached and return when spring allowed their normal food sources to grow.

Robins are well suited to withstand even the cold temperatures of the Nebraska plains. Like many other species of birds, robins grow extra feathers for insulation.

As the weather gets colder, robins sit in a roosting spot and fluff up their feathers. This creates a layered effect and traps more pockets of warm air next to the skin.

When spring is far enough along that you need to mow your yard, robins are usually there looking for whatever insects may have been disturbed by your mowing. You also see them following a rain when worms and other underground creatures are forced to come to the surface.

Robins are one of the first birds you hear singing in the morning. They are also one of the first birds of the spring to nest and lay eggs. Typically, their nesting season begins in April and may run through July. This trait is how this story got started!

A friend of mine asked me to identify a bird that had made a nest over a security light in the backyard. One look at the ragged looking nest and the rusty colored streak that rocketed away as I approached told me it was a female robin.

A momma robin builds her nest in layers. The outside layer is stiff grasses and small twigs. The interior of the nest is then covered with a thin layer of mud and a then the nest is lined with finer/softer grasses.

Often bits of hair and soft materials are woven into this soft wall lining the nest. Since the bird was on the nest, I guessed that eggs may have already been laid. Sure enough — four classic sky blue eggs were in the nest.

Once the eggs have been laid studies have shown that the female spends about 50 minutes out of every hour sitting on the nest and incubating the eggs. This momma robin has been following that model quite well.

Like other birds, robins need protein to help with eggshell production and then for growths of the chicks. To get that protein, robins eat earthworms, snails, grubs, grasshoppers, beetles, spiders, crickets and any other manner of insect larvae. Not many people know this, but if a robin needs more protein, it will eat small snakes, frogs, lizards and small fish.

Robins are not big seed eaters. They have difficulty eating or digesting hard seeds. They love berries of all kinds: juniper, chokecherry, mulberries, cherries, winterberries, gooseberries, cherries, blueberries, crabapples and wild and domestic grapes.

Incubation lasts for 12 to 14 days from the time the last egg is laid. If all goes well, the eggs I looked at will hatch in a few days. It won’t be long then before the young birds begin to test their wings and will often jump from its nest to try and fly.

Have you ever seen a young robin on the ground and trying to fly away from you but can only go a few feet? It jumped out of its nest a bit prematurely. This is when the young birds are most vulnerable to their worst predator — domestic cats.

Like most birds, robins have an amazing life cycle and are fun and interesting to watch. It is no wonder that bird watching is such a popular to activity.

Something Interesting

It is always something — death of marine mammals is being linked to offshore wind energy development off the eastern seaboard. Since December, at least 32 whales of different species have been found dead on east coast beaches from Massachusetts down to Florida, many of which were found along the Jersey shore.

Large offshore wind turbines are currently under construction off the New Jersey coast, and others are planned for New York, sparking concerns they may be interfering with the animals’ sonar.

Environmental groups have been adamant that the deaths are linked directly to the construction of these wind generation units. Over 2.2 million acres has been allocated by the federal government to offshore wind generation development.

Along with that comes the need for 10,000 miles of cables that will lay on the sea floor and get the electrical power back to the mainland.

Last week, four New Jersey Republicans opposed to the state’s offshore wind turbines asked that construction be halted for up to 60 days to see if it would reduce the number of deaths.

Federal lawmakers like New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have requested deeper investigations into what might be causing the deaths. New Jersey Senator Michael Testa said halting construction on the wind farms was an easy way to test this premise.

One theory that seems to be plausible is that electrical impulses from the wind generators and associated cables are interfering with whales’ sonar. They may also be impacting other parts of the marine food chain and causing normal food sources to move closer to shore.