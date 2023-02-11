If you have watched any outdoor/camping related videos on YouTube recently, you have probably seen a few terracotta heating units being discussed.

There have been some pretty amazing claims about how well these heaters work and that you can heat rooms and houses this way. The basic premise of many of these video was that you could make a great heating source for very little cost.

I’m a “see-it-to-believe-it” kind of person. So, I decided to make and test one of these candle-powered heaters.

I had seen a number of videos on how you could supposedly take a few clay garden pots you had lying around and rig the pots together with an assortment of nuts and bolts, put a candle in it and create a incredible space heater.

I had to make one and see for myself. I bought everything new I needed for this test so my total cost was about $12.

My first thought was about the candle — you can only get so much heat out of a candle, so many BTUs. Stacking a few clay pots over the candle will not create more heat, but I could understand that the clay pots would heat up and help radiate that heat out. I began to put my experiment together.

I decided to go with a very simple design that used a terracotta pot, terracotta pan, a metal chimney and a heat source.

My chimney was simple a piece that would separate the pot and tray to allow oxygen to get to the candle so it would burn properly.

I ended up with a metal container that was made to hold your assorted spoons and spatulas on your kitchen counter. It is about 10 inches tall and has lots of holes in it. Oxygen could easily get to my candle and I could see if it was burning.

Most of the videos I watched on these types of heaters used the little circular tea light candles.

Several of these candles would be used, so more candles would mean more heat generated — that made sense.

I decided to “up” the heat making capability. I found one individual who embedded several small candles into a small can of Crisco. You are not going to generate a more significant amount of heat this way — five small candles stuck in a jar of Crisco isn’t going to generate more heat than five tea light candles, but it will burn a lot longer. The tea light candles will burn a few hours, the jar of Crisco candle will burn for days.

It was time to do a real-time controlled test. I chose a small pantry off my kitchen to conduct the test. I picked this room because it had just about the same number of cubic feet as the cab of my pickup.

I set a thermometer in the room and waited about an hour for it to stabilize at the ambient room temperature. I wrote that number down.

I assembled my terracotta heater, lit the candles, set it in the center of the room and closed the door. Two hours later I quickly checked the temperature of the room and found that the temperature had risen 10 degrees.

I closed the door again and let another hour go by. This extra time showed a temperature rise of four more degrees.

In a second test, I swapped out the candles and can of Crisco and used a can of Sterno I had for camping. The Sterno burned hotter and using the same room, same two-hour and one hour burn format, I got a few more degree temperature rise.

The Sterno can will burn about eight hours, so the trade off is a few more degrees of warmth or have a longer continuous burn. In the grand scheme of things I felt this was about an even trade-off.

Each time you have to change out a Sterno can, the area you are trying to heat will lose a little heat so you have to make up that difference again or stay more consistent and longer burn time.

So, will a terracotta heater like this heat a whole house, like a couple of the videos claimed? No. Will it heat a room? It totally depends on the size of the room. A small room, like a bathroom or pantry, yes; your living room or bedroom, no.

I do believe that these heaters have an application for camping, hunting and fishing. For example, one of these heaters in a four-foot by four-foot by six-foot enclosed deer blind or a smaller ice fishing hut could make a difference.

There is definitely enough heat output to warm your fingers and hands. I did a quick test with my heater in my clamshell ice fishing shelter. I set it under the bench where I sit and was impressed with the amount of heat rising from it.

I think there may be an application for heating a small camper or trailer. These camping rigs have some insulation in the walls and that will help to hold in the heat you produce.

I think it may have application for my winter survival kit in my pickup. Either way, you just have enough room to move around without knocking the heater over.

Have a great and safe week in the outdoors!