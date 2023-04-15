Since everyone else is out chasing turkeys, let’s talk fishing.

I know a lot of anglers are getting anxious. As soon as the weather warms up and stabilizes, it will be bluegill time.

Whether you are an experienced angler or new to the sport of fishing, it is tough to beat the sheer fun of going after bluegill and other panfish. Bluegill can be found in most of the waters in the state, so finding a spot to catch a few is generally not a problem.

You don’t need to be very elaborate with your tackle either. Anything from cane poles to high tech graphite rod and reel combos can catch bluegill.

I like to fish with my Tenkara rods. These are medium length ultra lightweight rods that were invented in Japan some 400 years ago. They were almost unknown outside of Japan until about 2010.

They are a finesse rod and perfect for probing brush piles near the shoreline or obstructions in streams and creeks from a short distance away and not spooking the fish.

Tenkara rods are generally not considered cheap rods, so if you are starting from scratch, an inexpensive spinning rod outfit will work just fine.

You can outfit yourself with all new equipment and get into bluegill fishing for about $35. Garage sales are another option and you probably can get everything you need for around $10.

For a relaxing afternoon, I have just as much fun fishing for bluegill as I do for anything else, maybe more.

Bluegills don’t get real big when compared to the standards set by other fish species in the state, but they certainly make up for their size in fighting ability.

On a lightweight spinning outfit or fly rod, a ½-pound bluegill can feel like a 10 pound bass pulling at the other end of your line. I know that lightweight tackle makes catching bluegill a lot more fun.

As I mentioned earlier, bluegills are a great way for a beginner to learn about fishing. I have introduced many people to fishing by letting them tangle will a few bluegills, and I have never had anyone say they didn’t have fun doing it.

I prefer to use the smallest bobber I can to float the bait, which is often a piece of nightcrawler. I prefer to use pencil bobbers because they offer a lot less resistance so the bluegill don’t feel them as they take the bait. A small hook size is also required, because bluegills don’t have that big of a mouth. They have to be able to get their mouth around the bait and hook to be caught.

I like to suspend the bait 12 to 16 inches below my bobber, depending on the body of water I’m fishing and water clarity.

I cast out my bait near anything that offers cover for fish like submerged rocks, trees, submerged brush or a weed bed are all prime bluegill habitats. If there are fish in the area, it won’t take them long to find the bait.

Bluegills like to strike from underneath the bait and inhale it is a single gulp. A light flick of the wrist is all it takes to set the hook. The battle is on and so is the fun.

Using a fly rod to catch bluegill is another great way to have fun. If you are just learning how to use fly fishing equipment, then bluegill offer an excellent way to do your homework.

Bluegills don’t care if you have a perfect backcast, or if your elbow ends up at the correct angle on your follow through. They’re hungry, and as long as you get something interesting near them, they will investigate.

A small bug-looking lure or little popper can be dynamite bluegill bait. I use a couple of lures that resemble tiny spiders and crickets. They catch bluegill by the buckets. I also tie patterns that look like either red or black ants. Bluegills love these. It is almost a shame to have so much fun.

When the water warms up a bit more, try some bluegill fishing. I guarantee you’ll have fun!

Hair jigs

I was also talking with a regular fishing buddy last week and he asked about some of the favorite lures I like to use. One of my all-time favorites in a hair jig, also called a bucktail jig or doll fly. These lures consistently catch fish.

Hair jigs are one of the oldest types of lures known. Early Native Americans learned to dress up bone hooks with animal hair to make them more attractive to fish. This oldest and simplest of lures, a hair jig is still a great choice today to catch many species of fish.

A modern hair jig isn't much different from those used by Native Americans. It has hair/fur from deer, rabbit or a synthetic substitute and tied onto the hook shank of a lead-head jig. The hair "flows" in the water and mimics the movements of a baitfish. The flowing quality of the hair is part of what attracts fish to these jigs.

You can use a hair jig to slowly crawl along the bottom to look like emerging crayfish, a prime food for many early season fish. I like to use the lightest jig possible, like 1/64th ounce, for my early spring fishing. The hair creates a lot of drag on the jig and causes it to parachute down through the water column.

Slow moving lures work well with cold water when fish are still a bit lethargic. I also like letting my jig fall down a drop-off, letting it drift all the way to the bottom and leave it motionless a couple minutes while you keep your fishing line tight. I catch many species of fish with this kind of a presentation.

Jigs tied with synthetic craft hair or rabbit fur are great for these types of presentations. The material will flow with the slightest water movement. These are killer lures for bass as the water warms up later in the spring. It will be worth your time to give hair jigs a try.

Give these lures a try this spring.