Rick Windham: Countdown to dove season is on

T-minus four days and counting to the opening of Nebraska’s dove season. There should be a countdown clock for dove season like the Huskers had for the kickoff of their 2022-23 season.

Wake up Nebraska Game and Park Commission web designers.

Sept. 1 is the annual opening date, and the season runs until Oct. 30, or until a decent cold snap gets all the birds moving south for the winter.

If you are not out scouting your dove hunting spot, you are way behind the curve, especially if you intend to hunt public ground. Think about how many other hunters you may be competing with for the same spot.

Doves will follow an established flight pattern every day until they are disturbed. You can get an edge on your scouting by looking for high probability areas — disced or short stubble wheat fields.

In the morning, a place to find gravel for the bird’s crop is a good place to be. Gravel roads and sandbars along the rivers are good spots. Toward evening, sources of water draw doves for a drink before going to roost.

In our current drought situation, water may be the single most critical thing to scout for. Water will draw doves like a magnet.

Look for watering spots that are clear of vegetation around the edge or shoreline. Vegetation over a foot tall can hide predators and doves will avoid these spots.

Watering spots that have 30 to 50 feet of low growth or vegetation free around the shoreline are classic spots to hunt.

It’s not uncommon to see doves watering multiple times a day, especially during periods of warm, dry weather, like we’ve been experiencing.

Doves tend to seek out water more often during the morning and evening hours, so hunting near an open water source late in the day is oftentimes a great way to shoot a limit.

Ponds and rivers will attract doves if their banks aren’t too steep and there’s little vegetation, but seeps in pastures, small creeks and even puddles are all favorite watering points for birds. Set up well away from the water’s edge and use natural terrain to conceal your location.

Oftentimes doves access water from the same direction when they come for a drink, and once you identify the flight pattern you can set up accordingly.

Food is another critical element doves need for survival. On opening day, there will be hunters tucked into patches of wild hemp, millet, milo, foxtail, ragweed, sunflowers, dove weed and other flowering plants that have small seeds. Doves love these places!.

Doves will fly along specific routes to and from their feeding and roosting areas. These flight lines follow ridge lines, breaks between different crops and often tall dead trees or power lines next to feeding areas.

Doves like to sit on power lines and survey their feeding areas for predators. Setting up along these flyways can be a very productive way to hunt.

Doves will often use the same flyway to get to the water and from the same direction each time they come for a drink. Take note of the patterns the doves follow and set up to intercept them.

Camo and doves

Do you need to be completely camouflaged to successfully hunt doves? No, you don’t need to run out and buy the latest high-tech digital camo. But you do need to reasonably match the colors around you.

Studies have shown that doves have extremely good eyesight. Their eyesight is so good that they can spot tiny seeds from 100-plus feet away while flying along at 50 mph.

Biologists also know that doves can see color. Hunter orange would not be the best thing to wear, and you want to stay away from other colors that look out-of-place in the area where you are hunting. For example, dark green woodland camo would be out-of-place in wheat stubble.

Try to look as much like your background as possible. More importantly, stay still. Doves can pick up movement from a long way off.

I also like to use whatever is available around me as cover to break up my human form. Natural vegetation can be good for concealment, and you can blend into weed patches.

I’ve sat among hay bales and in corners of pastures where fence lines came together and extra fence posts were stacked up.

I’ve even used old farm machinery as cover. An old combine that hasn’t moved for years is part of the landscape for local doves and can work quite well as a blind.

Using decoys

Doves are gregarious birds! Seeing other doves may make the bird feel more at ease and not be so keen looking for anything out of place. I believe decoys can work quite well.

I use static decoys that clip to suspended lines or on to branches or hay bales around me. I use decoys that flutter in the wind and motorized decoys that are in constant motion.

I’ve hunted the same spot on different days, not using decoys and using decoys. The days I use decoys always seems to have more shooting.

Shotguns

I’ve already been asked this questions a couple of times in the last few days: What kind of shotgun do you recommend for dove hunting? My answer is always, “use the shotgun you shoot the best.”

The make, model and style of shotgun you use is not as important as whether you can hit anything with it. Doves are some of the toughest birds to hit in flight, so it is critical that you use a shotgun that you are comfortable with and shoot well.

I’ve hunted doves with every legal gauge and they all work. Granted, I personally feel 10-gauge and 12-gauge guns are a bit of overkill, but if that’s all you have, so be it. I used 12 gauges for many years, I just used light loads.

These days I typically grab my 20 gauge or .410, but this year I intend to use a gauge I’ve never hunted with before — the 28 gauge. I’m looking forward to it.

Regardless of the gauge you use, use standard light loads. There is no need to shoot magnum loads at dove. They are tough birds to hit, but not difficult to bring down. I use 7½, 8 and 9 shot depending on the wind condition. Small shot sizes work quite well.

Enjoy your dove hunting outings!