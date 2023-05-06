Nebraska spring turkey season is well underway! You have less than one month of the spring season left to get your gobbler with either bow or shotgun. I’m getting mixed reviews from hunters in the field.

Some hunters are seeing a fair number of birds, others are telling me they are not seeing near the turkeys they have seen in past season. Total numbers of turkey in Nebraska is down overall about 50%, but I still think we have a decent population in Lincoln County and surrounding region.

If you got a late start on your season, here are a few tips that might give you an edge.

Look for areas that provide a steady food source, water and roosting areas. Finding the feeding areas may be the quickest ways to locate turkeys. Scout along the edges of fields or tree lines and look for tracks.

Turkeys leave very distinctive tracks and scratch marks as they search for food. These areas are also popular with the birds for sunning themselves and for toms to strut. Remember these spots.

Other signs include feathers, droppings or the sound of turkeys calling. If you hear the birds, that’s where you need to be.

You are trying to capitalize on the mating drive of a tom by calling to him. Calling in a tom is a challenge, but the better you can sound like a hen, the better your chances.

My basic call set includes the cluck, purr, kee-kee run and the fly down cackle. Master these four basic calls and you can successfully hunt turkeys.

I rarely use a gobble call in the spring season. I think more young toms are scared off by a hunter’s gobble than coming on in to challenge an intruding gobbler. Stick with your hen calls for the moment.

There are times when you hear a gobbler but he won’t respond to your calls or he gets quiet and doesn’t talk at all. If this happens you could be faced with several problems. Right now, during this part of the season and if you are hunting private ground with no other hunters, I would think that a tom has gathered up his harem of hens and he is not actively looking for more.

If you are hunting on public hunting ground, my first guess would be that the birds have been pressured and are getting call shy. Some public ground turkeys have heard it all by now.

One more possibility is that you may not be hearing any birds, hens or toms. If this is the case, I would be considering that the birds are staying quiet due to natural predators like coyotes and bobcats in the area. If you see a predator like this, it is time to move to a new hunting spot.

Turkeys are smart enough not to advertise their positions if they know predators are around.

Going back to my earlier comment, if you think it might be that the tom has his hens around him and is breeding them, you’ll have to wait until later in the day when the hens go off to nest.

Once the hens have left the tom, the gobbler is more likely to answer your call because he is still looking.

Hen decoys can be very effective. I will often use several when I hunt. I set out a few hens and a young jake or two just to catch a big gobbler’s eye.

I’ve had toms charge in and attempt to run off the jake decoys. If I am “guiding” a new hunter I often set out my decoys as a visual reference point and have them double as range markers.

Hen decoys can really help an inexperienced hunter determine whether a tom is close enough for a shot. My furthest decoys from the blind will be 25 to 30 yards away. I tell the hunter I’m working with that if the tom gets inside that 25 to 30 yard distance to take the shot.

One final word on decoys: Safety. Decoys are made to look like real turkeys and they can fool people as well. Never walk around carrying decoys when other hunters may be in the area.

I carry my decoys in a large blaze orange bag when traveling to or from my hunting spot, especially when I’m hunting on public ground.

Camouflage is another vital element of turkey hunting. Turkeys have extremely good vision and are quick to pick up movement around them. The secret to effectively use camouflage is to blend in with your surroundings.

For early spring hunting I prefer patterns that contain light and dark shades of browns and greens. I have a new set of mossy oak camo to test out. I’ll let you know how that goes.

On the topic of shotguns and loads, a topic I get questions on many times at this time of the year, shoot whatever you are most comfortable with.

A .410 can do the job, you just have to be familiar with the limitations of the gun and where the shot pattern is going. My standard set up is a 12-gauge with a 3-inch magnum with buffered number five shot load.

Turkey hunting has that strange quality of being both intriguing and frustrating at the same time. Maybe that’s why I like it? Regardless of what your reason for turkey hunting is, I hope you have a safe and successful season.

May 20

May 20 is free fishing and free park entry day in Nebraska. It is a chance to see what Nebraska’s outdoors has to offer. Be on the lookout for various Nebraska Game and Parks Commission activities on this date.

The month of May is also Nebraska Migratory Bird Month.

The Tout Bird Club will be hosting an event at Kansas Point May 20 at the Lake Maloney inlet area.

At 3 p.m. you can bring the kids, grandkids the neighbor’s kids and make bird feeders.

At 4 p.m. you can participate in a birding hike. All ages are invited — beginner to experienced birders.

Enjoy the outdoors.