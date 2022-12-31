Rick Windham: Happy New Year and welcome to 2023

Believe it or not, it is 2023! I hope you had a great 2022 and will have an even better 2023.

Now, before you go on any further with this article, check your hunting or fishing permits.

If you had 2022 permits, they lapsed last night at midnight. Unless you have a lifetime permit or multiple year permits, you need new permits for your 2023 outdoor activities.

At the risk of sounding like an old American Express commercial, don’t leave home without them! You need to have and carry your new permits starting today. I recently stopped by the North Platte office of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to get the permits and stamps I need for 2023.

So, what do the 2023 permits and stamps cost? Here is a quick rundown on the basics:

Annual park entry permits $30, duplicate $15.

3-year fishing permit $90.50, includes all associated stamps.

5-year fishing permit $132, includes all associated stamps.

Nebraska Habitat Stamp $25.

Nebraska Waterfowl Stamp $10.

And don’t forget about the sticker on your boat. All powered craft are required to be registered. The registration is good for three years. If your permit says 22, or any earlier year, you will need to get a new one.

And who requires hunting/fishing permits?

Anyone age 16 or older.

Any individual who has lived in Nebraska continuously for 30 days before applying for a permit who intends to become a Nebraska resident. They must be prepared to provide documentation of residency (driver’s license, voter registration card, etc.) to an officer when in possession of a resident permit.

Residents in school in another state or stationed outside Nebraska as part of a military assignment that have maintained Nebraska as their state of legal residency.

Active-duty military personnel and full-time students stationed or attending school in Nebraska for a period of at least 30 days.

And what else do you need to legally hunt within the borders of Nebraska?

Hunters ages 12 to 29 must carry proof of successful completion of a state approved firearm hunter education course while hunting with a firearm or air gun.

Hunters ages 12 to 29 must carry proof of successful completion of a state approved bow hunter education course while hunting deer, antelope, elk or bighorn sheep with bow and arrow or crossbow.

Hunters ages 12 to 29 who have not completed firearm and/or bow hunter education may obtain an Apprentice Hunter Education Exemption Certificate which will allow the individual to hunt with some restrictions.

You will also need to check the regulations and permit costs for big game hunting.

Karen Becker, with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission told me that a new permitting system is being implemented.

“People who want to come in and buy their permits at the office will need to have their personal information ready,” said Becker. “If you are not already in our system, you will need to have an official form of ID, like a Driver’s License, with your name, proof of your current address and the last four digits of their Social Security number.”

I used to say that park entry, hunting or fishing permits were cheap entertainment, but it is not so cheap anymore. I wish I knew of a way to reduce those costs so more people could take part in what Nebraska has to offer.

Antlerless deer season

Nebraska’s late, antlerless deer season runs Jan. 1 to 15. The primary purpose of this season is deer herd management, more specifically, to reduce the numbers of does within the deer population.

From a biologist’s standpoint, the best way to control deer numbers is to reduce the number of breeding within the herd. Due to the low numbers of deer seen in the firearms season, I think we need to re-think how many does we should take out of the breeding population.

I like to hunt this season because I want to do my part to help manage deer numbers, but I also want the meat. Venison is an excellent meat source. It is everything the food experts say you’re supposed to eat. It is lean, low fat and organically grown. What more could you ask for?

This season is also a great time to introduce new hunters to the sport, or to try a different way to hunt. For the last decade or so I’ve utilized this season to introduce my regular hunting partners to more unique ways of deer hunting.

As the hunt coordinator, I set the standards for the hunt. For example, several years ago, the “theme” for the hunt was shotguns with slugs. No one had ever hunted that way before, but it made a believer out of them.

Our most unique hunt took place a few years ago. Everyone had to use an antique military service rifle from the World War II era, or older. It was quite a collection of guns that filled the rack in our hunting cabin that year.

We have used big bore revolvers, lever action rifles with only iron sights and it have been a lot of fun. Try something different.

Have a great year outdoors in 2023!