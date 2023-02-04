I had the good fortune to meet and become friends with a gentleman named Roberts Koepple.

Koepple was born in Latvia in the early 1930s. His mother was Latvian and his father was Estonian. Koepple was a walking history book and I asked him many time to let me write his life story, but he always seemed to dodge the question.

Cancer took Koepple some years back, but I did learn a number of things from him over the years we were able to hunt and fish together.

As a child, Koepple was destined to be a six-foot-plus, blonde-haired, blue-eyed individual, so he was basically kidnapped by the Nazis just before World War II began when the Germans overran his homeland.

Koepple was put in a boarding school to learn the ways of Waffen SS troopers when he was about 10 years old. He eventually figured out what the Third Reich was all about and didn’t want any part of it.

When Koepple was about 16 he escaped from the Nazis and joined up with the Estonian Underground and fought Germans. Near the end of the war, the Germans were collapsing on the Estonians from one side and the Russians from the other. Regardless who got there first, the outcome would not be good.

Koepple hatched a plan with another young man he knew from the Estonian Underground and they stole a 160-foot freighter, brought a group of refugees on board and sailed it across the Atlantic Ocean, in winter, and ran it aground in Newfoundland to seek political asylum. See why I wanted to hear about and write his life story?

In addition to telling his amazing story of reaching North America, Koepple also taught me many things about ice fishing.

Growing up in northern Europe, he had many months of ice to deal with and ice fishing was a very common way of getting food for the table.

Koepple had adapted to the American way of ice fishing and had special jigging poles and tip-ups, but one day he pulled out what looked like a piece of ¾-inch dowel about a foot long with fishing line wrapped around it and a hook on the line. A rubber band held the hook and line in place against the dowel when you weren’t fishing.

“What is that?” I asked Koepple.

“That is a Latvian ice fishing rod,” Koepple answered with a chuckle.

He went on to explain that he had about 50 feet of line wrapped around the dowel. When he was younger and fished on the ice above the Baltic Sea, Koepple explained that he would have hundreds of feet of line on his dowel so he could reach the bottom and get to the cod fish.

It requires a lot less fishing line to fish Nebraska Lakes, but the principle is the same.

First you drill a hole in the ice. Next you pull the hook off your dowel, bait it and drop it down the hole to whatever depth you want the bait to be.

Koepple showed me how to roll the rubber band back over the line to hold it temporarily in place and set the dowel so that it was positioned across the hole. Then the waiting started.

When a fish grabbed the bait, it popped the line out from under the rubber band and spooled off the dowel as the fish ran with the bait. As soon as you grabbed the rod, you could begin winding up the line and reeling in the fish. Simple, but effective.

Over the course of a day on the ice, Koepple would have a dozen or so of his fishing contraptions laid out on the ice. If the fish were biting you could have several of the Latvian fishing rods spinning on the ice at a time. It was a fun way to fish and these devices are very efficient for the task.

Since then I have learned a few things to improve upon Koepple’s design.

The first thing I did was to use a bigger dowel. Mine are typically 1½ inches in diameter and about 18 inches long. They are less likely to get pulled through the hole when they are longer and easier to grab and pick up at this size.

I drilled a small hole through the dowel at the center to tie off my line so it didn’t spool totally off with a big fish.

Next I painted half of the ends of the dowel so I could see it turning from a distance. There were several times while fishing with Koepple that we lost fish because we did not see that line was spooling off the dowel. The fish would often get off the hook since there was no back pressure applied trying to reeling it in.

Over the years my design evolved to attach big sleigh bells on one end and a short length of brightly colored surveyor’s tape on the other end. Now I could both see and hear movement.

A modern tip-up can cost $15 to $30 depending on the style you choose. My modified Latvian ice fishing rods cost about $3 per rod to make. They still catch fish and they give be a reason to think about an old friend when I’m out on the ice.

Oh, and the rubber band you’ll need for your Latvian ice fishing rod comes wrapped around your copy of the North Platte Telegraph each morning.

Frog lure

It is not too early to think about spring finishing. A new and improved lure that will be coming out on the market is the LIVETARGET Ultimate Frog.

Its design blends biomimetic profiles, anatomical details, and extremely realistic color patterns along with ultra-accurate motion/actions.

This lure was recently awarded the Soft Lure category champion in the EFTTEX 2022 Digital Best New Product Showcase.

Bass and northern pike anglers will want to check out this new lure, and even the occasional walleye will take a frog off the surface of the water.

The design emulates a real frog when it is being retrieved and when it sits motionless it sits like a living frog at rest, with its eyes just above the surface, its body angled 45-degrees down, and its legs contracted beneath its body.

There will be two model to choose from. A Popper model and a finesse model. They will be offered in 2- and 2½-inch sizes and in colors like green/yellow, emerald/brown, tan/brown, brown/black, black/black, fluorescent green/yellow, emerald/red, and albino/white. The MSRP is expected to be about $18 per lure.