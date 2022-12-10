Rick Windham: How long does it take to get a trophy buck?

The firearm deer season is over, but I have a good story to tell. I have known Eilene Brott-Frazier for quite a few years, back when she was just Eilene Brott.

I first met her at an outdoors skills workshop where I was one of the instructors. She was in a couple of the sessions I was teaching, but the one I remember the most was a session on hunting with pistols. She did very well in the class.

We shot .22s for the class, but at the end of the session I gave everyone an opportunity to try some bigger handguns.

I had .380s, .38s, .357s, 44 mags, .45 autos and for the really brave, I had a S&W .500 Magnum they could try. Frazier was the only one brave enough to try it and she loved it.

Now, every time she is at an event where I’m conducting classes, she brings a box of .500 magnum ammo so she can shoot it some more.

“I love that handgun. I don’t know why I haven’t bought one for myself,” Frazier told me. “I guess I just didn’t want to spend that much money and I can shoot yours for free.”

Frazier is also a deer hunter and has been for years. She currently lives at Keystone, but hunts the South Platte River near Ogallala most of the time. Her current work schedule is such that she hunts mid-week most of the time during the firearms season.

“It was a Tuesday evening. I was watching 16 does feed and just wander around a wheat field. A young 3-by-3 buck showed up and began worrying the does,” Frazier said. “It is wonderful to just watch that and nature. But no mature bucks showed up.”

“I hunted again on Wednesday. It was much colder and I froze my butt off,” Frazier chuckled. “There were a few does that came out of the river bottom, but still nothing to shoot at.

“On Saturday I went out again and sat in my tree stand. I counted 20 does moving toward me and the same little 3-by-3 buck was there, too,” Frazier continued. “I keep thinking I was running out of time and debating whether I should shoot the 3-by-3 or a bigger doe. It was beginning to get darker.

“All of a sudden it sounded like a herd of elephants were moving in the river bottom. It sounded like something was knocking brush down,” Frazier said. “A spike buck came out of the timber and a minute or two later a fork horn came into view. I was just watching that pair of bucks and then a big buck appeared and stopped at the edge of the trees. He just stood there and surveyed the area.

“The big buck slowly walked out into the wheat field. I let him come out a ways and he stood almost broadside to me about 75 yards away,” Frazier stated excitedly. “I got my rifle up and got him in my scope. He was standing perfectly still. I took the safety off and fired.”

Frazier was shooting a Ruger American bolt action chambered in .30-06 and topped with a 3-by-9 scope.

“I saw the buck absorb the hit and he ran off about 100 yards and lay down. I waited a while and called my husband Blake to tell him what happened. I texted ‘Get the truck!’” Frazier added.

“Blake was also in a tree stand along the river not far away, just spectating. He’s an archer. He got there and we went looking for the buck. He was still where I thought he’d be. He never moved again,” Frazier said.

“When we took the buck to the check station, the biologist said he was about 5½ years old,” she said. “He was a 4-by-5 with a few stickers on the brow tines. The G3 tines were the tallest at 19 and 21 inches.

“We did a quick measurement on it and it is a 140-cless deer. I thought it was a very unique rack. We could see that he was a fighter because there were some battle scars on the side of his face and on his shoulders,” Frazier explained. “I’ve been hunting deer almost 30 years and I finally have a buck I can call a trophy.

“Blake made me a beautiful European mount out of it. I love it,” Frazier concluded.

You have a well-deserved trophy, Eilene. Congratulations!

Interesting facts

There are those who believe that guns and hunting are unsafe. It is often an argument used by the anti-gun crowd. But here are a few facts:

Hunting with firearms has an injury rate of 0.05% per thousand participants, which equates to about one injury for every 2,000 participants.

Golf has an injury rate of roughly one injury per 622 participants.

High school football topped the list with an injury rate of one injury per 19 participants.

When it comes to hunting with a firearm, you are:

11 times more likely to be injured playing volleyball.

19 times more likely to be injured snowboarding.

25 times more likely to be injured cheerleading or bicycle riding.

34 times more likely to be injured playing soccer or skateboarding.

So, tell me again why firearms and hunting are so dangerous?

Don’t ruin the average. Have a safe and great weekend outdoors.