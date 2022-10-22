Rick Windham: How to upgrade a traveling rod case

Traveling with your fishing rods can be a challenge. You can invest a lot of money in rods, especially when you get into the graphite specialty rods.

I don’t have any of the real high end rods, but I do have some that are in the $125 to $150 range. Whether I am carrying them in the back of a pickup or checking them as baggage on an airline flight, I want them protected.

The better rod cases are generally made with a rigid plastic tube. A rod case like this can cost $100 to $200 by itself.

Years ago, I had a company send me a hard tube case. It was six-inches in diameter about 52-inches long. If you had fishing rods that would break down into roughly four foot sections, you might be able to carry three rods inside the tube. It worked pretty well. I don’t remember ever having a rod damaged or broken while using this case.

It did have one feature that was a nuisance. The caps on each end were screwed into place. You had to remove three screws to get the cap off.

I want to fish, not turn screws. Then I had to try not to lose the screws to put the cap back in place when I was done fishing. This was the main reason I stopped using it.

Fast forward a few years — I get a call from Jake McGill of rural North Platte. I’ve known McGill for about 20 years, watched his kids grow up. I’ve even featured them in a few articles over the years.

“Do you have a rod case?” McGill asked. “I’m going on a trip and I want to take a couple of my good rods with me. I’m looking for a hard case to carry them in.”

I told him I had a white plastic rigid case and that he was welcome to use it. We met the next day and I handed the rod case to him — and that was that.

A day or so later, McGill called me and asked if he could put handles on it so it was easier to carry. I told him to feel free to make any design changes he wanted. He took me seriously.

“I looked at the tube and thought about what it needed. It was a good basic design, but it needed to be more user friendly,” he told me. “It needed a handle. I didn’t want to have to palm it everywhere I went. I wanted something a bit easier and more secure to use. I epoxied a nylon strap on the rod tube. Just to make it look a little better I wrapped some patriotic duct tape over the edges of the straps. I thought about putting on some backpack straps, too.

“Next I needed to do something to make it easier to get a cap off. I got rid of the screws on one end cap and epoxied a Velcro stirrup on the end,” he continued. “This design works pretty well. I had the upgrade to the outside of the case done; now I needed to do something with the inside. I stuffed in some bubble wrap to put around any rod I wanted to carry in the tube and protect them a little better.

“You know, a guy has to have something to tinker with when he’s bored. This was fun,” McGill said with a chuckle. “If I would have had more time, it probably would have been camouflaged.”

I’m certainly not going to remove the improvements McGill made to paint or camouflage the tube, but it would look cool like that. I think I’ll just bling it up with some stickers from fishing companies. Nice job, Jake!

Lake turn over

Do you know what it means when a lake turns over? It is happening around the region right now. It is a phenomenon we deal with a couple of times a year, and why is it so tough to fish after a lake does this? To get a “professional opinion” on this, I enlisted the help of a qualified expert: Mark Sexton, a biologist and lure designer with Berkley Pure Fishing. Here’s the scoop on the phenomenon of lake turnover:

“Turnover is really pretty simple to understand. It’s a phenomenon common on many bodies of water, usually larger ones,” Sexton said. “It does occur on smaller bodies of water too but doesn’t happen all that often in many of Nebraska’s shallow bodies of water. Nebraska winds do a lot of mixing for you.

“The one thing to remember is that water is at its most dense state at 39 degrees (Fahrenheit). So all summer long the water is above 39 and creates basically two layers of water — the epilimnion and hypolimnion,” Sexton continued. “‘Hypo’ is the cold lower part and the ‘epi,’ is the warmer upper layer. As fall shows up and surface waters cool to around the 39 degree mark, the surface water gets more dense. More dense is heavier, so it sinks. Once there is a sufficient amount of water at this temp the water mixes all the way through the lake.

“It usually looks like some real dirty water while it mixes and completely destroys the thermal stratification that may have been there all summer. Below 39 degrees, we get closer to ice making,” Sexton said. “Again, remember water is heaviest at 39. This is why ice floats. It is actually lighter than the water around it as it gets colder. That’s the chemistry and physics part. Once the lake flips and pretty much is equally thermal from top to bottom the water can become really clear. This is one way to tell when the lake turnover is done.

“The reason the fishing drops off during this short time period is just because it’s a fairly traumatic event for the fish. Fish are cold-blooded and the turnover can be a big change in their body temps,” Sexton said. “Not to mention a lot of matter floating around from the mixing action that has just occurred.

Summer is a time when they have very established habits and daily patterns. All that goes out the window when a lake turns over. It takes a few days to a week before the fish get back to feeding. Another thing to remember is that your shallow fish can now be deep and vice versa. Fish can literally be anywhere after turnover.”

Sexton had one final comment, “My favorite part of turnover in a lake is that it means it is fall and that means I’m shifting to hunting.” I knew I liked this guy.