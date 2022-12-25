Rick Windham: If you like eagles, now is the time to see them in Nebraska

Well, the first thing I want to do is to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and thank you for being a reader of this column. I hope everyone enjoys their time with family and friends. And say a quick prayer for all of our active-duty military who are standing watch and allowing us to have our freedom and holiday time together.

On to the main topic: Do you know why winter is the best time to see eagles in the Cornhusker State? It is because these great birds follow the migration routes of waterfowl as they move south. And while they will hunt and eat waterfowl, eagles, especially bald eagles, like fish.

Here in western Nebraska, hydroelectric power stations provide a unique opportunity to see the birds. Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District offer eagle viewing areas at Lake McConaughy and at its J-2 Hydro, near Lexington. You can find a schedule of times when the viewing areas are open to the public at cnppid.com/eagles/ or by calling:

J-2 Viewing Facility: J-2 Powerhouse 308-324-2811 (when facility is operating).

Kingsley Viewing Facility: Kingsley Dam 308-284-2332.

Eagles congregate near the hydros because there is open water and fish. Occasionally fish get disoriented in the turbulent waters below the hydro and stay on the surface just a little too long.

In Nebraska, we have the opportunity to see both bald eagles and golden eagles. A mature bald eagle is easy to identify with its white head and tail. Younger birds are more brown and mottled in appearance. They are often mistaken for golden eagles.

One way to tell a golden eagle from an immature bald eagle is leg plumage. A golden eagle’s legs are entirely covered with feathers; an immature bald eagle’s lower legs are bare. And when you see these birds in flight a juvenile golden eagle will have white patches at the base of the primary wing feathers and the tail is white with a distinct dark terminal band. It takes four years to acquire adult plumage.

The golden eagle is a member of the “true eagles” family. Golden eagles are more widely distributed than any other eagle on earth. They are also found in Europe, North Africa and Asia.

Not all eagles migrate. The ones that do migrate have complex travel patterns. Eagles ride columns of rising air called thermals. They will circle almost effortlessly in these thermals to a great altitude then they will glide long distances in the direction they want to migrate. This pattern occurs over and over until the eagle gets to where it wants to go.

In one of those odd facts of nature, adult bald eagles do not migrate with juveniles. Young birds migrate before their parents. As much as eagles have been studied, biologists still do not know how the young birds know when and where to travel.

Adult bald eagles begin fall migration when the northern lakes and rivers freeze over. Depending on location, they usually migrate to the coast or large rivers near dams, where the water remains open. Wind currents play a large roll in determining their flight pattern.

Some eagles are migratory while others are not. Many eagles in Florida do not migrate, but remain year-round. Most bald eagles migrate south in the fall to areas with sufficient food, and return north in the spring to nest.

In the spring, the birds migrate quickly, but during the fall they migrate rather slowly. They may remain in an area for a week or so before continuing on.

Bald eagles are found throughout most of North America, from Alaska and Canada to northern Mexico. About half of the world’s 70,000 bald eagles live in Alaska.

Combined with British Columbia’s population of about 20,000, the northwest coast of North America is by far the greatest stronghold for bald eagles. They flourish there in part because of the salmon. Dead or dying fish are an important food source for all bald eagles.

Bald eagles were officially declared an endangered species in 1967 in all areas of the United States south of the 40th parallel, under a law that preceded the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Until 1995, the bald eagle had been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 43 of the 48 lower states, and listed as threatened in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Washington and Oregon.

In July of 1995, the US Fish and Wildlife Service upgraded the status of bald eagles in the lower 48 states to “threatened.”

On June 28, 2007 the Interior Department took the American bald eagle off the Endangered Species List. The bald eagle will still be protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The Bald Eagle Protection Act prohibits the take, transport, sale, barter, trade, import, export and possession of eagles, making it illegal for anyone to collect eagles, eagle parts, nests or eggs without a permit. Native Americans are able to possess these emblems which are traditional in their culture.

Before European settlers first sailed to America’s shores, bald eagles may have numbered half a million. They existed along the Atlantic from Labrador to the tip of south Florida, and along the Pacific from Baja California to Alaska.

They inhabited every large river and concentration of lakes within North America. They nested in 45 of the lower 48 states.

One researcher estimated that there was an eagle’s nest for every mile of shore along Chesapeake Bay. They congregated on the lower Hudson, and were extremely abundant along the coast of Maine.

You probably know more about eagles now than you did 10 minutes ago. Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday season to everyone.