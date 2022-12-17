Rick Windham: Just do what your grandmother told you

Mother Nature reintroduced us to winter last week. Were you prepared? I have heard from a lot of people that they were cold and just can’t seem to stay warm when they were outside. Remember what your grandmother used to tell you? Dress in layers to stay warm. It’s true!

This advice and practice is nothing new. Humans have draped animal furs around them since the first people migrated to colder regions of the earth. Why did they use animal furs? Because animals that could stand the cold had fur coats. Humans learned that the same fur could keep them warm, too. The individual hairs in a fur cape create a lot of dead air spaces … pockets/voids of non-moving air. Keeping the air still and in one place allows it to maintain any heat from the body wearing it. Moving air draws heat away from your body. Air trapped in place, in the layers of fur or clothing, warms up and keeps you warm. Today’s modern insulation fabrics simply take advantage of this principle.

Nothing ruins a day in the field quicker than sitting in your tree stand or duck blind and being cold! To dress for cold weather, you most often need three layers to provide maximum warmth. Here is a quick overview:

Base layer — Long underwear as your first layer of defense.

Middle layer — Fleece, down or something like Thinsulate is your next layer.

Outer layer — Wind/waterproof materials to block the cold/water from getting in.

An important note concerning your base layer is to wear something that wicks moisture away from the skin. Staying dry really helps you stay warm. Damp clothing in cold conditions can make you feel cold faster and in extreme cases can hasten the onset of hypothermia. Good choices for your base layer are synthetics like polyester and nylon, or natural fibers like merino wool and silk. You can choose base layers in varying weights, depending on how well you tolerate the cold. I have been reading/researching some new fabrics that may be the next advancement in technology for cold-weather wear, like wool infused with ceramic particles to hold and reflect heat back.

Your next layer is the one you need to trap and retain the heat your body has generated. Wool and wool blends have been used for thousands of years. Polyester fleece is a good choice. You can get it in lightweight, midweight and heavyweight fabrics. Fleece has the capability to keep you warm even if gets damp, and it also has the ability to dry fast. Fleece also breathes well, so you’re less likely to overheat when you are active. Breathability does have a down side: If the wind blows right through the fabric, it can steal warmth. This is why you need your third or shell layer to give you the best protection.

Your outer layer needs to offer more insulation, keep the wind out and be waterproof or highly water resistant. Down jackets have been popular for years. Down offers a great amount of insulation for its weight because of its loft and how much air it can trap and hold next to the body. If down weren’t good, birds would be covered with something else! Down garments must always have a shell fabric that is waterproof or very water resistant. Down loses its insulating ability if it gets wet.

As you might imagine, I have used and worn heavyweight outdoor gear much of my life. One type of insulation that I discovered and was intrigued with was HolloFil II, made by Dupont. It was made from tiny, less-than-human-hair thick, hollow fibers. It was literally designed to be synthetic caribou hair. I had coats and sleeping bags filled with this stuff and they were great.

Like many areas of life, someone comes along and makes something better. The next step up for me from HolloFil II was an insulation called PolarGuard, made by INVISTA. Polarguard 3D is a continuous-filament, polyester synthetic fiber used in sleeping bags and outerwear. It retains most of its loft and insulating properties when wet. It is non-allergenic and does not mildew, and articles made with Polarguard 3D are washable without any special effort. Polarguard 3D is also used in building materials and for things like wellhead insulation.

The evolution of insulation has moved on to Thinsulate Xerogel. This is amazing stuff. It is lightweight, can be molded to any shape, can be used in boots, gloves, bibs, coats and it is ecologically positive … meaning it contains 60% or more recyclable materials. I have a pair of Sorel mukluks insulated with Thinsulate. The company claims these boots could keep your feet warm at minus 100 degrees. I’ve never been at minus 100, but I can say my feet have never been cold when I’m wearing these!

Don’t forget to protect your hands from the cold. I once suffered frostbite so bad that I almost had to have two fingers amputated. Don’t skimp on your gloves. I just wrote about the best pair of gloves I’ve found in years in my Christmas Wish List column. They are the 4-Season gloves by Give’R. They are awesome! When it gets really cold, I like mittens. Keeping your fingers together keeps them warmer. I’ll often wear some kind of insulated liner under my mittens to really beat off the cold.

As I mentioned above, wool has been used for millennia to keep warm. To make it even better, a technique known as felting was created. Historians think that felting dates back 5,000-6,000 years to the nomadic tribes of Asia and the Middle East. The hair from animals like goats, sheep, camels and yaks was spun and then boiled and beaten. Imagine a scene with Mongol women and big pots of boiling yarn, lifting a mass of yarn out of the pots and beating it on rocks.

The hair of mammals has a shaft covered by a series of protein scales. When the hair is wet, it softens and droops, opening the scales. In the next step, rolling, rubbing, tossing or beating the fibers, the scales of one fiber become entangled with the scales of another. Eventually the fibers are so entangled that the fibers form a dense fabric mat. The loose fibers transform into a firm and solid piece. This in turn was used by these nomadic peoples to make shelters (like Mongol yurts), clothing, hats, saddles, rugs and other daily necessities. As soon as basic needs were met, decorative felted wool was used for religious and ceremonial purposes.

Eventually the finished felted fabric and/or the technique of making felted wool made its way to Europe via trade routes of the time. Scandinavian countries and many Eastern European countries created everyday functional clothing and footwear. Laplanders elevated this to a high art with exquisite multicolored fashion and extraordinary art pieces. The possibilities for which felted wool can be used or adapted are restricted only by the imagination. I have felted socks and felted liners for a pair of my Pac boots. Both keep my feet very warm!

Felted items are hard to come by. The only place I know of locally where you can have felted products made is Prairie Hand Knits at 508 S. Dewey St. Each item is custom made, so you won’t find many off-the-shelf felted times, but there are some.

One final comment; Keep your head covered. Studies show that much of your body heat escapes from your head. Wouldn’t a felted hat be nice?

If you listen to the advice your grandmother gave you on how to dress for the cold, you will stay warm. Have fun in the outdoors, but be safe and well prepared for the cold.