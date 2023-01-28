Rick Windham: Just make it easy on yourself

I try to approach the outdoors with this mindset: Make it simple and more fun. There is no need to wear your self out while trying to have fun. If there is an easier way to do something, why not try it?

For years I have done my ice fishing with a manual ice auger. I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve spent turning an auger into the ice.

I’ve thought many times about getting a power auger. I was hesitant to buy a gas powered auger because they always seemed hard to start and I never wanted the scent of gas or oil on my hands and run the risk of transferring that scent to my lure.

The new electric augers are a huge leap forward. No issues with cranking — just push the “on” button and you’re cutting a hole. There is no possibility of transferring any oil/gas scent to your baits. They are quite expensive though, and I always wonder if I could use one enough to justify it.

Now there is another option, the Bear Creek Auger Power Drive Attachment. This is an attachment made to fit inside your auger’s shaft, where your handle goes and then you clamp it in the chuck of your drill. It costs about $14 and I got it at The Minnow Bucket.

I had a high-torque battery powered drill, so I thought, “Why not?” It works and my next test is to see how many holes I can drill on just one battery.

Stop by and see T.J. at The Minnow Bucket if this sounds like something that might make your time on the ice easier. He has adapters for several ice augers models, too.

SHOT Show report

While we have been digging out of the snow, the 45th Annual SHOT show was in Las Vegas.

The SHOT Show — which is an acronym for “Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show” — is an annual trade show featuring shooting sports, hunting, outdoor recreations and firearm manufacturing industries.

The show is owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and is the biggest event of the type in the world.

How big? There were more than 2,500 manufacturers and exhibitors from 50 states and 100 countries, showcasing their best products for 2023 in a 630,000-square-foot space at the Sands Expo Center.

There were over 12 miles of aisles featuring vendor exhibits. Over 70,000 people attended and the event was open only to manufacturers, buyers and media. If this event were open to the public, I bet it would draw 300,000 or more people.

I do not have enough space in my column, even if every column for the rest of the year was devoted to the 2023 SHOT Show, to cover everything that was there.

Any type of product you can think of related to the shooting, hunting and outdoors market was there. This is the event where all the manufacturers unveil and show off their newest products.

If I had to summarize the show I would say that 2023 SHOT Show was the year of the concealed carry handgun and precision rifles. Every firearm manufacturer seemed to be showing off one or the other.

In the realm of rifles, here are a few that were particularly interesting to me (I’m sure we will be hearing more about them as 2023 rolls on …):

Marlin — This is a name well known to most shooters, but the company is now owned by Ruger.

Under the Ruger banner, this is the first year “new” rifles have been introduced. When Ruger acquired the Marlin brand and patents, the company knew that the lever action rifle has a solid place in the firearms market.

The Marlin 1895 Guide Gun, chambered in .45-70, was unveiled this year.

Another Marlin model that will continue is the Marlin 336 Classic. This has been a treasured rifle with deer hunters for decades. It is being re-introduced in 2023 in .30-30.

Under Ruger’s management and production, these rifles have excellent fit and finish and are back on par with Marlin rifles of the past.

Colt — The Colt CBX is a bolt-action chassis rifle that is designed for the long range competitive precision rifle market.

The rifle features button rifling, an aluminum non-folding chassis that’s adjustable for comb height and length of pull, with an angled pistol grip, built-in thumb shelf, adjustable trigger pull and QD sling cups.

The forward handguard is compatible with aftermarket weights and other accessories. It will be chambered for the 6.5 Creedmoor and the .308.

Savage — A new twist on a proven design, the Savage A-22 now comes in a takedown model.

The rifle uses rotary magazines, has a variety of styles, and has proven to be very reliable .22 rifle.

The Savage A-22 takedown was introduced late in 2022 and comes apart with a simple twist. The rifle breaks down into two segments.

The rear segment consists of the buttstock and receiver, and the front segment is the barrel and fore end. It comes with a Picatinny optics rail with a see-through groove that allows the shooter to use the iron sights.

The barrel is 18 inches long, matte black finished carbon steel, and the buttstock features storage space for three magazines and dry storage in the pistol grip.

Ross — In the realm of pistols, Rossi Revolvers returns to the spotlight in a big way.

Rossi was founded in 1889 in Sao Leopoldo, Brazil. It became the largest firearms manufacturer in Brazil.

When Rossi began exporting to the U.S., it offered well-made revolvers that cost much less than its American counterparts and gained quite a following.

I’ve had several Rossi revolvers over the years and found them to be very dependable pistols.

The Rossi brand has been quiet for the last few years, but they are back in a big way in 2023. The company introduced three new six-shot medium and large frame revolvers chambered for the .38 Special and .357 Magnum. I’m a sucker for a good wheel gun and these pistols look great to me!

Oracle Arms — It is not a well known name with most pistol shooters, but competition shooters know about Oracle Arms and they are a great shooting platform.

Oracle introduced its new 2311 pistol, double stack 9mm. The pistol looks like a hybrid between in a Colt 1911 and a Sig 320 with the best features of both!

Oracle plans to make the 2311 in five configurations, the “Compact,” “Compact Elite,” “Combat,” “Combat Elite” and “Competition.”

As you might expect, this is not an inexpensive pistol. The various configurations will range from $1,700 to $3,000.