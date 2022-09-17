Rick Windham: Monarch butterflies are on the move

Monarch butterflies are migrating south now. Millions of monarch butterflies take part in the migration, making it one of the world’s most impressive natural spectacles. The newest monarch generation emerged last month and began their migratory journey south.

Monarch numbers reach their peak during fall migration. At no other time of year is the population larger. Monarchs produce four generations during the typical breeding cycle and the population grows with each new generation.

Monarch butterflies carry out this remarkable migration pattern year after year. Monarchs born in the upper mid-west, plains states and Canada begin to move south toward their wintering areas, some butterflies flying over 3,000 miles.

The monarch butterfly has a very unique life cycle. The butterflies migrating south now are the great-great-grandchildren of the monarchs that left overwintering sanctuaries along the coast of California in the United States and the Monarch Biosphere Reserve in central Mexico last spring.

The return migration takes place in spring, usually beginning in March. The journey north is split between multiple generations. Unlike the journey south where each butterfly travels the entire route, the northward trip is taken in stages, with no single butterfly making the entire journey.

This fact has always intrigued biologists. Since no butterfly makes the round trip, how do individual butterflies know where to go? If there would be any type of disruption in this cycle or the migration route, could it recover?

Another interesting fact is that the entire life cycle of a northward-traveling monarch butterfly is only between 2 to 5 weeks long, but the lifespan of a southward-migrating monarch butterfly can be as long as nine months.

Monarchs will move northward again in the spring. But the monarch population has dwindled to such an extent over the last two decades that scientists worry the migratory system could collapse forever.

So, why are their fewer monarch butterflies? There are several factors that seem to be causes for population decline.

The primary reason why monarch butterflies are endangered is that there has been a dramatic reduction in their habitats within North America and loss of milkweed.

As stated by National Geographic, “Monarch butterflies need three things to survive: milkweed plants (their food source), warm temperatures, and daylight”

Due to human activities such as development, deforestation and herbicide use, milkweed plants have been eliminated in great numbers which have made it difficult for monarch butterflies to find food and survive

Monarch butterflies are also at risk from parasites and diseases that can kill them. According to National Geographic, “the biggest danger to Monarchs is a tiny parasite called Ophryocystis elektroscirrha that is spread by infected butterflies.” This parasite can cause the wings of monarchs to become deformed and makes them less able to fly

Illegal trade is also a major threat to Monarch Butterflies. The World Wildlife Fund stated, “millions of monarchs are illegally collected every year and traded across borders for use in traditional medicines, as wedding decorations, or placed in children’s gardens as butterfly pets. Some conservation groups say that if this trend continues, it could lead to the extinction of monarch butterflies within a few decades.

Air pollution endangers monarch butterflies. National Geographic studies revealed that smoke or smog containing high amounts of ozone can impact butterflies. Ozone enters through cracks in butterfly wings and can cause mortality rates to increase dramatically while butterflies are flying above urban areas

Pesticides seem to play a significant role in monarch population decline. It does not have to be a chemical/pesticide sprayed on the monarch. Chemicals absorbed through the roots of milkweed can affect the butterfly

Earlier this year, Journey North program coordinator, Nancy Sheehan, worked with the FieldScope/BSCS Science Learning team to bring data on milkweed, monarch and hummingbird tracking and monitoring into a newly launched FieldScope project. Data from Journey North’s Hummingbird and Monarch & Milkweed projects are now available from 1994–2020.

FieldScope is an online platform for citizen and community science projects with tools for visualizing and analyzing data. Educators can use educational materials on the FieldScope/BSCS Science Learning website. These materials, called Invitations to Inquiry, help educators guide middle and high school students as they learn to collect, visualize and analyze data from community and citizen science projects.

Invitations to Inquiry provides a structured inquiry experience to lead educators toward providing students with open-ended data inquiry experiences. Explore Journey North Monarch fall roost data using FieldScope’s advanced mapping and graphing tools and dig deeper into data in the context of meaningful science classroom lessons.

Journey North hopes to foster the use of reliable/real time data within a multitude of educational settings. From middle school classrooms to undergraduate studies, students can learn more by analyzing this data.