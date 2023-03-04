Welcome to March. March is named for the Roman god of war, Mars. This was the time of year to resume military campaigns that had been interrupted by winter. March is also a busy month for a lot of reasons.

March 3 is “What If Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day.” Why?

March 11 is “International Fanny Pack Day.” At least that has a connection to the outdoors.

March 12 is the start of Daylight Saving Time, which begins at 2 a.m. that Sunday morning. Don’t forget to “spring forward” and set your clocks one hour ahead.

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day. According to Irish folklore you wear a shamrock on St. Patrick’s Day because the saint used its three leaves to explain the Trinity.

March 20 is the spring or vernal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere marking the beginning of spring. On this day the Sun will be directly over Earth’s equator.

March has a full Moon on the 21st and it is known as the Worm Moon.

Ask someone why it is called the Worm Moon and you will probably get an answer like it is when the robins return and pull earthworms out of the ground.

Historical research indicates that in the 1760s, Captain Jonathan Carver visited the Naudowessie and other Native American tribes and wrote that the name Worm Moon refers to beetle larvae, which look like little worms, emerging from their winter hiding places under the bark of trees.

March is also the traditional time when there are more bald eagles in the state than any other time of year. Bald eagles follow the spring waterfowl migration routes because waterfowl provide a ready food source, plus ducks and geese utilize open water and open water means access to fish. Feeding on winterkilled fish they find as ice on lakes and rivers break up is a bonus for eagles.

If you enjoy seeing bald eagles, grab your camera or binoculars! For the next few weeks there will be lots of eagles in our region.

Eagles themselves have very random patterns of migration, but there are places they show up regularly when conditions are right. That is the scenario we are in right now.

Estimates say that during this time of year, there may be 1,500 or so bald eagles are in Nebraska. It is a great time to view migrating bald eagles which are congregating at large lakes and reservoirs. You can also see eagles along the North and South Platte rivers.

When European settlers first came to America, bald eagles may have numbered half a million. They were prevalent along both coasts: Florida to Maine and Baja California to Alaska. You could find eagles on every large river and along big lakes and bays within North America. One researcher estimated that there may have been an eagle nest in every mile of shoreline along Chesapeake Bay during the late 1600s.

As the country grew and more people needed more land, the natural habitat of the eagles was destroyed, leaving them fewer places to nest and hunt. The species was in a marked decline by the late 1800s. Bald eagles had historically nested in Nebraska but were generally extirpated about the turn of the last century.

By the 1930s, people became aware of the diminishing bald eagle population, and in 1940 the Bald Eagle Act was passed. It was in the late 1940s that DDT and other pesticides began to be used extensively.

Most people know this story: Pesticides sprayed on plants were eaten by small animals, which were later eaten by eagles. DDT poisoned adult birds and that affected the eggs they laid. The DDT caused the egg shells to be too thin and eggs were often crushed in the nest.

By the 1960s there were less than 1,000 bald eagles in the lower 48 states. Public awareness increased, and many states placed the bald eagle on their lists of endangered species in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Bald eagles were officially declared an endangered species in 1967 in all areas of the United States south of the 40th parallel, under a law that preceded the Endangered Species Act of 1973. The Endangered Species Act was signed into law in 1973 by President Richard Nixon.

In 1991, Nebraska recorded its first active and successful bald eagle nest in about a century. The number of bald eagle nests in Nebraska increased after 1991. Over 100 bald eagle nests are now active in Nebraska.

Nesting of these great birds is monitored by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This effort is coordinated by the NGPC.

Eagle populations have rebounded quite well. Two decades after the signing of the Endangered Species Act, the US Fish and Wildlife Service upgraded the status of bald eagles in the lower 48 states from endangered to threatened.

On June 28, 2007, the Department of Interior took the American bald eagle off the Endangered Species List. The bald eagle will still be protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Eagles are a classic example of how laws on protection and conservation can work. Very few species have grown in numbers to the point that they come off the endangered species list.

According to a recent USFWS survey there are now 316,700 bald eagles in the lower 48 states, an additional 30,000 are estimated to be in Alaska and another 20,000 to 30,000 in Canada.