Wow, what a difference a few days can make! I mentioned in my Thursday column that I hadn’t seen many snow geese yet, but the next couple of nights — tens of thousands of snow geese have been flying over the valley.

Nebraska’s spring snow goose hunting season maybe really getting underway! This season lasts until April 5.

Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota are traditionally some of the best places in the country for spring snow goose hunting in North America. We’re located smack in the middle of the Central Flyway and millions of snow geese follow that route back to their arctic breeding grounds.

Some have speculated that the flight path is changing. I’ll try to find some experts to have on my radio show or interview for a future column.

During the spring snow goose season, hunters are allowed to use shotguns with extended magazines. In fact, there is no limit to how many shells your shotgun can hold.

Most snow goose hunters use 12-gauge shotguns fitted with extended tube magazines holding up to 10 shells. I did a little internet research one evening and found a belt-fed 12-gauge — now we’re talking.

What type of shotgun should you use to hunt snow geese? That is another story. Ask 10 snow goose hunters what the best shotgun and load is for hunting, you’ll probably get at least eight different answers. Everyone has their favorite set up.

In general, I recommend a 12-gauge loaded with 2 shot if you regularly get birds in close.

If longer shots and pass shooting is more of the norm, then I recommend BB or T size shot. I like buffered loads if I can find them and generally don’t shoot anything tighter than an Improved Cylinder choke, but you need to do your own pattern testing to know what’s best for your shotgun.

Decoying snow geese is almost an art form in itself. You see TV shows or magazine articles with professional guides having decoy spreads of 1,500 to 2,000 decoys or more. The theory is that snow geese travel in big flocks so you need big decoy spreads.

I have hunted over some very effective decoy spreads created with 200 to 400 decoys. One of the most successful set ups I ever saw arranged the decoys in a large teardrop shape with the narrow end pointing into the wind. Our pit blind was roughly in the lower third of the teardrop shape. Geese like landing into the wind so this spread had them flaring right over the pit about 20 feet above us.

One more item on decoying: Flags, wind socks and kites add motion to a decoy spread and attract geese better than a goose decoy just sitting on the ground. I hunted snow geese in south Texas about 15 years ago and we used black and white balloons tied on stakes so that they wiggled in the wind.

Perhaps the most simple and ingenious motion decoy I’ve ever seen is a windsock made from a Wal-Mart bag. The white bag and dark lettering looked good at a distance and gave the decoy spread lots of “life.”

The spring season also allows hunters to use electronic calls. With big spreads, sometimes the more calls, the better.

I’ve hunted in set ups where three to four players are used, playing different CDs or MP3 files to create a very realistic clamor coming from the decoys — like hundreds of geese and sometimes that is exactly what you need it to sound like. Still, each person in the pit blew a call, adding one more element of realism and a different “voice” to the set up.

Another trick I’ve learned is that sometimes snow geese tend to land downwind of your decoys. If this is happening to you, get out of the pit and camouflage yourself 100 yards or so in the downwind direction. The result can be awesome.

Back when I first came to Nebraska, which was shortly after the last ice age receded, I was hunting snow geese along the Missouri River, near Peru. It was basically pass shooting but I was happy to get any goose.

Being a college student at the time, a nice big goose really supplemented my food supply. I hunted a lot of the meat I ate.

I was sitting at the south end of a slough, a shallow backwater off the river where the geese landed quite often. The slough was about 100 yards wide and maybe 500 yards long and it roughly paralleled the river about 150 yards back from its western bank.

I watched intently as a flock of a few hundred snow geese orbited the north end of the slough and spiraled in to land. Just as the birds flared and began to land I heard “Boom … boom … boom … boom” and saw four snow geese fold and fall into the water. The remainder of the flock quickly gained altitude and flew off.

I was a little dumbfounded. My first thought was that someone was hunting illegally. It wasn’t until the Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order season began in 1999 that you could have a shotgun that fired more than three shells.

At the end of the day I met that other hunter as he was walking out. He was an old River Rat that had been hunting waterfowl along the Missouri for longer than I was old at the time. He carried an ancient 12-gauge Winchester single shot Model 37.

I mentioned to him that I thought he had been shooting a pump gun with as many shots as I had heard. He grinned and showed how he held three shells between the fingers of his left hand.

He would have one shell in the chamber and when he fired, he’d hit the lever to break open the action, eject that spent shell, load a fresh shell with his left hand, swing the barrel and close the action, aim, fire and repeat the process.

He had done that his entire hunting life and perfected the procedure. As they say: Practice does make perfect.

Have a great week in the outdoors.