Rick Windham: Nature’s camouflage schemes take many forms

The hunting seasons are here and that has many hunters thinking about camouflage and what kind they need for the hunting they do.

First, you don’t need to run out and buy the newest type of camo you saw in the sporting goods catalog you just got in the mail. What you have will probably work.

The main thing you need to remember is to look like your background and blend in to the landscape.

Camouflage can be a difficult thing to wrap your head around. For example: How can such a brightly colored bird, like a rooster pheasant, totally disappear behind a corn stalk and a dirt clod?

Biologists look at camouflage a bit more seriously than most folks. Camouflage, also called cryptic coloration, is a defense or tactic that animals have developed to disguise their appearance.

Nature does some amazing things and animal camouflage is one of them. You don’t have to look far to find examples of this — it may be as close and your backyard.

Animals use various colors, textures and markings to blend into their environments. Predators obviously have developed camouflage to make it hard for their prey to see them. Prey animals developed camouflage to hide from their predators. See — it all works out.

While mammals and birds cannot change colors rapidly, some reptiles and fish can change colors in a flash. Chameleons change color to hide themselves and sometimes to show their mood.

The octopus can not only change color but can also change the texture of its skin to better blend with their surroundings.

Biologists have created four basic categories of camouflage:

Concealing coloration: This is when an animal hides itself against a background of the same color.

There are many instances of this type of camouflage in nature.

For example, polar bears, arctic fox and snowshoe hare blend in very well against a snow background. Animals in the arctic are white, and desert dwelling animals tend to be more tan and brown.

Disruptive coloration: The stripes, spots or patterns on some animals are used to make it hard for other animals to see the outline of their bodies.

A herd of zebras crowded together might look like one large mass to a lion rather than an individual zebra. This makes it hard for the lion to single out just one and attack.

Tigers and leopards also use disruptive coloration. Predators like leopards move around in low vegetation. Their spots help them hide well in such an environment where there lots of shadows and spots of light coming through.

Young deer have spots that help them hide in vegetation where the background is dark with dappled light — think of a fawn’s spots.

Mimicry: Animals that use mimicry are the imposters. They mimic the characteristics of unappetizing animals.

The monarch butterfly is toxic and unappetizing to birds. Its bright colors warn off potential predators. The viceroy butterfly has copied the colors and looks like the monarch and protects itself predatory birds.

Disguise: This is like concealing coloration except that the animals blend in with their surroundings by their shape and/or texture rather than color. Some of the best examples of this are insects like the walking stick and praying mantis.

One of the best examples I’ve seen of this recently involved a young screech owl. I noticed it while sitting in an elevated deer blind as I pondered the coming season.

It was literally right in front of me, about 20 feet away, but it took a while for me to “see” it. This particular owl had a home in a tree that it accessed through a knothole in the tree’s trunk.

When it sat in the opening, it almost disappeared because of its nearly perfect camouflage. It was very difficult to tell the owl from the bark on the tree.

Nature always amazes me. Get off the couch and out of the house and see what remarkable things you can find.

Pheasant outlook

Another area that hunters are focusing their thought is on the upcoming pheasant season. The season is almost here. There is a youth season that starts Oct. 21 and the regular season runs Oct. 29 through Jan. 31, 2023.

Most upland bird hunters have been conditioned to thinks about Conservation Reserve Program acres being synonymous with pheasants in Nebraska.

Those undisturbed CRP acres are the Holy Grail for pheasant hunters, but there are fewer of those acres available.

Decreases in CRP acres are due to decreases in enrollment, most likely due to simple economics. The farmer can make more money growing a crop on even marginal ground than can be made through CRP incentive offerings. I can’t blame a farmer for that, it’s just business.

Our ongoing drought has created a need for emergency haying or grazing. This further reduced the number of CRP acres. Drought is widespread through traditional pheasant hunting areas in Nebraska.

Many of the places where those pheasant “hot spots” were are in a drought in 2021 and that condition extended into 2022. Approximately 75% of the state remains in moderate to severe drought conditions now. The U.S. Department of Agriculture authorized emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in 88 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

One more potential impact on pheasant numbers has been the changes in farming practices and the crops being planted. Fewer small grain crops are being planted and that reduces pheasant food and cover. The fact that we seem to have a bumper crop of hawks doesn’t help either.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission have done a great job creating opportunities like the Open Fields and Waters Program.

The program has gained some popularity with landowners, due primarily to incentive payments. Landowners in this program open areas of their properties to public access for hunting.

OFW acres in Nebraska for the 2022-23 hunting season total some 342,000 acres. That’s a lot of ground, but it still needs to be habitat that favors pheasants.

Wheat stubble and thick weedy patches are what pheasants need, but our long running drought has had a significant impact on these areas too. If areas like this got some rain this summer, you will likely find pheasants.

The key is finding these areas. The NGPC is scheduled to release a “Stubble Access Acres Atlas” at the end of this month.

And what about current pheasant numbers?

The Rural Mail Carrier Survey conducted in July indicated pheasant numbers were up by 26% statewide despite drought conditions. The Panhandle region is expected to have the highest densities of pheasants.

The northeast and southeast portions of Nebraska exceeded their five-year average for pheasant counts.

Habitat may be a bit better in western Nebraska.

That being said, remember the hawk population I mentioned earlier. I’ve noticed piles of pheasant feathers on the ground in several areas I’ve walked recently. That 26% rise in pheasant numbers seen by the Rural Mail Carrier survey is looking a bit dubious in my mind.