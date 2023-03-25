Yep — it was yesterday. Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened for archers. The season will run until May 31. Shotgunners will be able to get into the field in a couple weeks.

I had an opportunity to get some words of wisdom on turkey hunting from Greg Miller. Miller has been part of Pro Staff teams for Mossy Oak, Real Tree and writes for Outdoor Life. Here is a quick Q&A session with a professional turkey hunter:

Q: Can you offer a few general tips on how a hunter can be more successful during the spring turkey season?

A: “First, take the time to practice with your bow or shotgun, before the season, so you will know where you’re shooting and what your effective range is,” Miller said. “Second, if you have a bird coming to your calls, once you see him back off on your calling and make it soft and seductive. And finally, if plan on taking a child hunting with you, get yourself a blind. It will hide a lot of movement and make things much easier on you.”

Q: How much scouting should be done before the season?

A: “If it’s a new property to you then you should do plenty. Find out where the turkeys roost, where they like to fly down to and where they like to feed and hang out during the day,” Miller offered. “Don’t waste your precious hunting season trying to figure these things out. If it’s the same old place you hunt year after year, then not as much is needed. You still need to get out there and find out where they are roosting, because birds will change it up every so often. You also need to see if any crops got changed around because that will affect where they feed and hang out from season to season.”

Q: What should I do if I go out and don’t hear any gobbling?

A: “If you know there are birds in the area you’re hunting, don’t give up on your set up. Not all Toms come in gobbling their heads off. Some will come in all quiet and catch you daydreaming or packing up to move.”

Archers: You may be a bit late on your scouting routine. Shotgunners: Get out there now. Good luck!

Mountain lion attack

Not in Nebraska, but I picked this story up from Sarah Ferguson with KXRM-TV in Colorado because we have mountain lions here.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials via KXRM, a mountain lion attacked a Colorado man in a hot tub on March 18. The man said he was sitting with his wife in a hot tub at a rental property in Nathrop, a town roughly 100 miles west of Colorado Springs.

The man told CPW investigators that he and his wife were sitting in the hot tub when he felt something grab his head. The couple yelled and splashed water at the animal, which they were able to identify as a mountain lion when the victim’s wife shined a flashlight on it.

The mountain lion backed up about 20 feet from the couple, and as they continued to yell at the animal. The lion eventually moved up a hill near the hot tub, crouched down and watched them.

When the couple got inside the rental home, they cleaned the scratches and called the property’s owner, and CPW was alerted.

When officers arrived, they began searching for the mountain lion, but due to the freezing temperatures and frozen snow on the ground, no tracks were found. Later, a trap was set up nearby in hopes of catching the animal.

“We think it’s likely the mountain lion saw the man’s head move in the darkness but didn’t recognize that it was people in the hot tub,” Sean Shepherd, area wildlife manager based in Salida told KXRM. CPW officials said the mountain lion made four scratches on the top of the man’s head and near his right ear. The man declined medical assistance for the injuries, which authorities described as minor.

Shepherd said the couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the mountain lion.

“Although this victim had only minor injuries, we take this incident seriously,” he said. “We have alerted neighbors and posted signs warning of lion activity. And we will continue to track the lion and lion activity.”

According to the CPW, last Saturday’s incident is the first reported mountain lion attack on a human in Colorado in 2023. It was the 24th known attack of a mountain lion causing injury to a human in Colorado since 1990. Three of those attacks were fatal.

Loss of an icon

NFL Hall of Fame coach, avid outdoorsman and conservationist Bud Grant died March 11 at the age of 95.

Grant led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances. He was well known for his accomplishments in football, but not a lot of people knew he was such an avid outdoorsman and champion for conservation.

The legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach advocated youth conservation programs and getting kids outdoors to hunt and fish. He helped launch Wildlife Forever’s international Fish Art Contest for students.

“We are deeply saddened to learn the passing of Bud Grant. His leadership to engage youth will always be part of Wildlife Forever,” Wildlife Forever President and CEO Pat Conzemius said in a statement.

“Bud Grant was a true conservationist and wanted kids to enjoy and care for the outdoors like he did,” said former Wildlife Forever CEO Doug Grann who worked with Grant to start the highly successful State-Fish Art Contest for kids in 1999. “What impressed me most was his concern for kids and conservation, and 25 years later Bud has left behind another legacy of conservation as today thousands of students around the globe learn to paint and draw fish art.”