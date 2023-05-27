Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jennifer Yetter of North Platte loves to fish. She did not hesitate to try a new fishing technique when I asked her husband Shaun if they would like to try some modified Tenkara fishing.

“I grew up at Alliance, and my dad taught me how to fish when I was 4 or 5 years of age,” Jenn said. “I like to fish and try different ways for fishing and I was intrigued with the long poles used in this kind of fishing when Shaun told me about it.”

I met up with Jenn and Shaun last weekend and gave them a brief introduction to my 16-foot and 25-foot rods. I had them rigged with four-pound test line, a small thin bobber and a small tube jig. It took only a few minutes and they were ready.

Shaun and Jenn immediately began fishing the tailrace canal downstream of State Farm Road. The banks of the canal are lined with broken concrete riprap. The irregular size of the riprap creates perfect smallmouth bass habitat.

These long poles reach out over the vegetation and rocks that line the steep banks of the canal. You can walk along the service road that parallels the canal where your footing is a lot safer. I had instructed then to have 18 to 24 inches of line below my bobber and let the jig drift with the current three to four feet off the rocks at the waterline.

The key to this type of fishing is to have the jig pass over the smallmouth, just by inches so they can see it, as they wait in ambush in the rocks.

Fish don’t like to expend any more energy than they need to, so they smallmouth find a good spot to hunker down out of the current. They will dart out and grab something to eat. In an instant the bobber disappears and you feel the pull on the end of the line.

Jenn had walked maybe 30 yards when her bobber disappeared under the water. She snapped up on her end of the pole and the rod bent in a very satisfying arc as the fight began.

I heard a few shrieks of happiness as she hooked up with her first smallmouth bass. She lifted the fish from the water and proudly held it up to show it off to Shaun and me.

It wasn’t a big fish, but it was a fish. More importantly, she caught the first fish of the day and that meant she was out-fishing Shaun.

I asked Jenn if she had ever caught fish with a rod like she was using.

“I’ve seen this type of rod on TV, but I’ve never fished with one before,” Jenn answered. “I like it. When I first saw I thought to myself, ‘I’m going to poke someone’s eye out with that thing.’”

The smallmouth bass are in the sunfish family, one of the so called, black bass. It is a very popular sport fish. I don’t know of many anglers that specifically go after smallmouth in the area, but those who do have a great time and rarely reveal where they catch their fish.

The smallmouth bass are native to the upper and middle Mississippi River basin and Great Lakes system. Due to its popularity, it has been transplanted many places around the country. It is also known as bronzeback, smallie and bronze bass.

Clear water is a key habitat requirement for smallmouth bass. They are ambush predators that hunt mainly by sight, so water clarity is critical for their lifestyle. A good water temperature for healthy a population is between 68 and 80 degrees.

Locally, the canal systems in Lincoln County probably provide the most consistent smallmouth bass fishing. Elwood Reservoir, Johnson Reservoir, Red Willow Reservoir, Lake McConaughy, Merritt Reservoir, and even Lake Maloney provide some smallmouth bass angling opportunities.

After a bit of celebrating with Jenn’s first fish, Shaun swung his 25-foot rod back out over the water and went back to fishing. There were a few times that a fish took Shaun’s jig, but he was never able to set the hook.

“Fishing this way is exciting,” Jenn added. “Even a small fish feels like a big battle!” Incidentally, Jenn caught three smallmouth bass that afternoon. Shaun missed setting the hook on about that many.

I asked Jenn if she would like to try fishing this way again. “Yes” was her immediate answered and Shaun seconded the motion.

“I want to get my own rod like this,” Jenn said. “I like this way of fishing.”

Memorial Day

Most people reading this column are in the middle of a three-day, Memorial Day weekend. Enjoy it, be safe, but don’t loose sight of what Memorial Day really means.

Give thanks for those who are working this holiday to keep you safe — all active duty military personnel who may be called upon at any moment to put their lives on the line. There are those that help keep us safe at home: Law enforcement, fire fighters, EMT/paramedics, doctors, nurses and power plant operators — just some of the people working 24/7 and not getting a holiday. Thank you!

And for those who understand — Semper Fi!