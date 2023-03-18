I received a question from a reader of this column a few days ago and they wanted to know what a reflex sight was and how it worked. There is more to this story than a short answer, so here goes:

A reflex sight or reflector sight is an optical device that allows the user to look through a partially reflecting glass element and see an illuminated projection, aiming point or some other image superimposed on the target.

These sights work on an optical principle that anything in focus on a lens or curved mirror looks like it is sitting in front of the viewer out to infinity.

The short and very simplified explanation is that reflex sights employ some sort of “reflector” to allow the viewer to see the target and the wider field of view at the same time, either by bouncing the image from the lens off a slanted glass plate, or by using a mostly clear-curved glass reflector that places the image in front of the viewer’s eye as they look through the reflector.

Since the reticle is set at infinity it stays in alignment with the device the sight is attached to regardless of the viewer’s eye position, removing most of the parallax and other simple sighting errors.

A shorter answer is, once you get one of these things sighted in, just put the dot you see through the reticle on your target and that is where the bullet will go. The only drawback is that the sight generally has no magnification.

Reflex sights are not new, although there have been lots of these types of sights showing up on AR and AK platform rifles in the last decade and they are becoming popular for shotguns used to hunt turkeys. They are also called red dot or green dot sights, too.

This type of sight has been around since 1900. They have been used as gun sights on all kinds of weapon systems. They were used in limited numbers on military aircraft in World War I, widely used in World War II and in virtually every fighter aircraft today — called the “heads-up displays.”

The U.S. Navy began using this type of sight early on with anti-aircraft guns on ships because they allow for the tracking of fast moving targets.

The Army used them in tanks, not only for moving targets, but the tank gunner could keep a target sighted while bouncing over rugged terrain.

I’ve seen pictures of reflex sights on rifles that were pre-WWI, though not many were used in the war. This type of sighting system also found use in other civilian applications such as sights on surveying equipment, optical telescope pointing aids and camera viewfinders.

The best thing I like about this type of sight is how fast you can get on target for your first shot, and a follow-up shot if needed. A light, short carbine or a shotgun outfitted with a sight like this would be a great choice if you were hunting in thick cover. If you ever try one, you will see why they are a good thing for our combat troops.

Reflex sights have been around for over 120 years — I’m guessing they will be around for a while longer, too.

Looking back

I think I have the greatest readers in the world. Here is an example: Another reader of this column contacted me and asked if I would be interested in a collection of booklets called “The Wildcrafters World and Sportsman’s Trading Post.” It is a collection of every one of the editions, published quarterly, from spring 1946 to December 1958.

I have had an absolute blast looking through the pages of this publication. It is a snapshot into the life of outdoorsman 65 to 75 years ago. To me it is fascinating.

I like to read about what was of interest to hunters and anglers at the point in time when the document was published. In many cases, the concerns and problems faced by those who enjoy nature and the outdoors does not change significantly. In other ways, it seems we have a whole new series of problems to worry about today. Life does seem simpler in earlier times on occasion.

Fishing is on the minds of a lot of the outdoor enthusiasts I talk with these days, so I zeroed in on what was said back when these booklets were published. These are some words from the pages of, Tricks of Fishing (a regular segment of this magazine):

“To fish floating plugs deep but still keep them from fouling or snagging on bottom weeds and snags is a trick that bothers many fishermen. Tie a ¾ ounce dipsey swivel sinker to the line three or four feet ahead of the bait. The dipsey swivel sinker will not twist the line and it drags on the bottom while the bait is reeled or trolled in, several feet above the obstructions.”

“Another trick that often puzzles old-time fishermen is how to fish a heavy metal spoon or other sinking bait close to the bottom and keep it from snagging. Use the same rig as above and in addition tie a small cork float or bobber six inches ahead of the bait. The cork will float the bait, but the dipsey sinker will retrieve high over the bottom rocks, sunken logs and weeds.”

I will be referring back to these booklets from time to time and draw upon the wisdom and techniques of those outdoor enthusiasts that came before me.

Big Mac walleye

If you have thoughts on the walleye fishing at Big Mac, a public informational meeting about the fishery at Lake McConaughy is on March 27.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. MT at the Lake McConaughy Visitors and Water Interpretive Center, located one-quarter mile south of Kingsley Dam on Highway 61.

The topics Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff will discuss include fisheries management, ongoing research, angler survey results and plans for 2023. There will be a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.