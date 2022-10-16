Rick Windham: Savage Axis is a very adaptable rifle

One of the really fun parts of being an outdoor writer and rifle shooter is that I occasionally get an opportunity to test new rifles out coming out on the market.

The Savage Axis began showing up in gun articles back in 2011, but I didn’t get my hands on one until 2012. Savage sent me a youth model chambered in .223 and I did some articles on that with my sons and some kids I knew. With those assignments complete, the rifle spent the next nine years in the back of a vault.

I was looking through that vault a while back and thought that since I hadn’t used that rifle for almost a decade that I should probably sell it. But before I sold it, I was going to take it to the range one more time.

I got it to the range and fired about 10 shots, tweaked the scope, and fired another group. The rifle was printing sub-1½ inch groups with a stock that was a bit to short for me and a 3.5x10 Bushnell scope.

I realized that this rifle was a great shooter and probably had more potential than I had imagined. I decided to upgrade the rifle and keep it around a while longer. I needed another varmint rifle anyway.

I think Savage Arms is on a mission to lead the rifle industry in quality, affordable bolt action center fire rifles. I believe Savage rifles are outstanding “out-of-the-box” performers and they are built in the United States. I had a little history with Savage rifles.

Several years ago, I got a chance to test another Savage rifle, a Model 110 in .243. I got it ready to go for deer season and its first shot at real game, not punching paper targets, dropped a whitetail doe at 335 yards. I’ve had a fondness for Savage rifles ever since.

The current Axis design is not simply a “remake” or lesser offering of the venerable Model 10/110 action rifles. They are an entirely new action and stock design. The most appealing thing about the new rifles are that they come equipped with a scope for about $400, or less.

When the Axis first showed up on the shooting scene, it was offered in .223 and .308. Now it is also made in .22-250, .243, 7mm-08, .308. .25-06, .270, .30-06 and 350 Legend. I chose one in .223 because they were sending me a youth gun and the .223 is a very mild round to shoot. Almost every shooter can shoot it well.

Direct from the factory, the rifle weighed six and a half pounds, has a 22-inch barrel, a 5-shot detachable box magazine, parkerized finish, and a black synthetic stock fitted with a nice recoil pad. Nothing fancy — just what I refer to as a basic work rifle. It had no iron sights, but it did come with a 3.5x10 Bushnell scope mounted on Weaver style bases. Again, a very simple and functional design.

The bolt action worked well and was smooth. There was no trouble with rounds feeding from the 5-shot detachable box magazine. Once the rifle got broken in with the kids, the action operated with very little effort. These traits were other reasons I decided to keep the rifle.

Now, how was I going to improve it? The first thing I needed was a little better optics. I had a Piney 4x16 scope to test, so I put that on the rifle.

Next, I upgraded the stock. I chose a Boyds thumbhole stock with a wide forend — almost a bench rifle stock. Just to be different, I selected a lime green, black and gray laminated stock. The color was listed as “Zombie Hunter.” It is unique.

I do a lot of my own gunsmithing, so I loosened the barrel lock nut and turned the barrels out a couple threads and then re-headspaced the chamber with a Go/No Go gauge to get the precise “jump” I needed between the bullet and engaging the rifling.

The final upgrade was a new Timney trigger. The factory trigger was not adjustable and a little stiff for my tastes. The new Timney solved all that and allows me excellent trigger control.

When everything was put back together, I headed for the range. It took a few rounds to zero it in, but when I was done the rifle definitely shot better.

From a very stable bench and with great shooting conditions, I was stacking 5-shot groups at 100 yards that I could cover with a nickel. Now I had a rifle I work with. As Colonel Townsend Whelen said many years ago, “Only accurate rifles are interesting.”

So, was it worth it? I took a $400 rifle that shot well enough for most hunting scenarios and put another $700 into it. Was it worth it? To me, yes. I must have a rifle that can put the bullet where I want it to go every time I pull the trigger. It is just that simple.

Recipe

I’ve been at it again. I was experimenting with some antelope meat and looking to create a new camp recipe. I think I accomplished my mission. It is a basic antelope stew, but with a couple “special” ingredients that make the recipe quite a bit different and with a great “new” taste for my camps.

Ingredients

4 pounds of antelope meat (or whatever meat you have on hand)

2 large onions

1 large sweet potato

10 sweet banana peppers

2 bottles of Wildberry Jack (10 oz cordials)

Directions: Cut the meat into bite-size pieces and brown in a pot with a little oil. Chop the sweet potato, onions and peppers into small pieces and add to the pot with the meat. Stir fry for about five minutes. Pour in the Wildberry Jack to create the stock. Simmer at a medium heat for about 30 minutes.

The result is a thick and hearty stew that leaves you with a sweet aftertaste and just a hint of the berry flavor in every bite. I’m sure this will become a favorite in my future camps.