Archers have been in the field for a few weeks, but shotgunners are just getting started. They have been in the field since last Saturday. I have heard of a few successful hunts already, but there is a lot of time left in the season.

Like every spring turkey season, weather can have an impact. Cold weather, wind, rain and snow — and we have it all!

This can change the daily patterns of the birds. But don’t worry, the secret is to just look for sheltered areas where the birds will congregate. Turkeys won’t travel far from their normal travel routes when a weather front moves in.

Find that spot in the area you are hunting and you will be OK. Keep in mind that there is plenty of time to hunt. The spring turkey season ends May 31.

If you haven’t been out scouting yet, you are really behind the eight ball. You will need to hunt hard and not miss a trick on a gobbler to be successful.

Your best chance may be to find a roosting area. If you don’t know where the roosts are, you need to get high on a ridge or hill the next few nights and look over the ground you intend to hunt.

Listen and watch for turkeys as they work their way to the roost as nightfall approaches. That is the quickest way I know to get zeroed in on a tom or two.

Listen. You will probably hear turkeys before you see them.

As a flock of hens and young of the year move they make lots of noise talking among themselves. If they are in the area, you will hear them.

Keep track of where they are going and listen for them to fly up to roost in the evening. If you are close, you can’t mistake the sound.

Young toms will often try to roost in the same tree or close by and gobble a couple of times as they get settled in for the night.

I will often use an owl call the get a young tom to talk back to me. Owl and turkeys are enemies and I believe that an owl hoot gets a turkey’s attention and it gobbles back as a warning.

Once you locate a gobbler and know the general area he’s using, get to that spot early the next morning, about an hour before sunrise. Set up your blind quietly and get comfortable, then watch. You will hear the commotion of a fly down. Get ready.

If it is a cloudy or damp morning, the next best advice I can offer is not to give up for several hours. Stay put and keep watching. Turkeys will often stay on their roosts longer on less than perfect mornings.

Call occasionally as soon as you can hear any movement of clucks and purrs. Just because you haven’t heard any turkeys gobble, doesn’t mean they are not there. Don’t give up too soon.

The mature gobbles know where the roosts are and they may be quietly walking in, not making a sound, to see what’s happening. This sit and wait routine has helped me take a number of gobblers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

One last tip: If you find yourself in a situation where you have been talking with a gobbler for a while and he shuts up, don’t panic. If I have been calling and the tom has been gobbling like crazy, but suddenly gets quiet, there are a couple of scenarios that may be playing out.

First, the tom you have been talking to may not be the dominant bird in the area. He may have run into the Boss Gobbler and been chased off, temporarily. If the last sound you heard from that direction was a big gobble, that may be the case. The Boss Gobbler chased the youngster off and probably found a hen to breed. If there are a number of hens in the area, the youngster will be back.

Secondly, the tom you have been talking to may be one of those cagey old toms that are ultra-cautious. Many times, these toms are one who have encountered hunters before and may have been shot at. I have run into a couple of these birds and they will get quiet and circle you to check and see what they are really hearing.

Stay still and get ready to shoot. I’ve taken lots of toms that tried to sneak in without a sound.

Good luck with your turkey season.

Kearney Gun Show

If you are looking for a reason to road trip and head east to Kearney Sunday for the 24th Annual Kearney Gun Show.

The location will be the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 375 tables will be exhibiting.

Admission is $5. Contact Brent Johnson at 308-440-81771 for more information.

Morel mushrooms

As the sun begins to warm the ground, it is time to begin looking for morel mushroom. I don’t think that mushroom are up yet, I think it is still to dry. Morels need quite a bit of moisture at the right time.

When is the best time to begin looking for morels? Over the years I have learned that their seems to be a high correlation between seeing dandelions begin to grow and finding morels.

Biologists and horticulturists tell us that morels grown commercially, under controlled and managed conditions, will begin to grow above ground when the soil temperature reaches about 53 degrees Fahrenheit.

I have more on mushroom hunting and some recipes in future columns. Until then, enjoy springtime in Nebraska. Have a great week outdoors.