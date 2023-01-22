Rick Windham: So what else can you do with coffee filters?

Here is something to ponder while you are watching it snow: You probably have a stack of coffee filters in your kitchen right now. Did you know there are a lot of things you can use these filters for they you may have never thought about before?

Have you ever thought about all the things coffee filters can be used for related to fishing, hunting or camping?

It is part of my job to think of things like this. I use coffee filters in camp or related to outdoor activities all the time.

Coffee filters are lint-free so they are great to use for cleaning your glasses, scope lenses, binocular lenses, cell phone screens, sonar screens or any type of glass. I always have a few in my pockets when I’m out on an adventure.

During warmer parts of the year you can use coffee filter to collect water for drinking. You can decant rain water off a roof or any surface holding water, collect water out of puddles and pour the water through several filters to catch any leaves or debris. You’ll still need to boil it before drinking, but you won’t go thirsty.

For camp cooking and food preparation, coffee filters can be used to spread oil or butter around in a frying pan. They are quite tough and don’t come apart like paper towels or napkins. They can even serve as paper towel or napkins to wipe off hands or fingers.

You can lay out a few coffee filters on a plate to suck up excess oils or grease when cooking things like bacon. Cover foods with a coffee filter to keep flies off during a picnic.

Have you ever boiled up a pot of camp coffee like the old cowboys or mountain men did? They didn’t have percolators with fancy basket strainers or anything like tea bags. You can take a coffee filter and put your loose coffee in it and tie it closed with a piece of string. Toss your coffee bundle in the pot and let it boil for a few minutes, pull out the bundle and pour out your coffee.

Another summertime use for coffee filters is cleaning the silks off a cob of corn. Once you have shucked the ear, dampen a coffee filter and wipe down the corn cob. The silks will come right off.

Accidents happen in the outdoors and coffee filters can come to the rescue.

If you or anyone get a deep cut, coffee filters can be a great for stemming blood flow. It is not a blood clotting agent but lay a filter or two across a wound and bandage it in place to help control/stop the bleeding.

Snow adventures

As you look out your front window or door, have you asked yourself what is there to do in all this snow? For an outdoor enthusiast there is always something to do.

If you are a deer hunter, the River Antlerless Late Firearm and the Antlerless Only Season Choice seasons will wrap up Jan. 31.

Goose hunters are having success. I’m working on an article about a Canada goose hunt for active military personnel recently. They did very well. I heard the group took 126 geese during their respective hunts. Hunters have until Feb. 9 to wrap up their hunting season.

The season for white-fronted geese and light geese reopens Jan. 25 and runs until Feb. 9. Our Light Goose Conservation Order season, usually called the spring snow goose season begins Feb. 10 and runs until April 5.

And don’t forget about small game hunting. Squirrel season wraps up Jan. 31 and rabbit season runs until Feb. 28. I especially enjoy rabbit hunting and tracking them through new snow — and we have a lot of that now.

I do mentor hunts quite often at this time of year fir this very reason. I enjoy seeing the look on a new hunters face when they see the ‘picture’ come into focus and can take a rabbit they have been following.

There is always snowshoeing. I just did a piece on that. Cross country skiing is an option. There are not many people who participate in that sport here, but it is done and it is fun, plus good cardio vascular exercise.

You can practice your winter camping skills or survival skills. Have you ever made a snow cave and spent the night in it. How about an overnight in an igloo you built? Both are good learning experiences and a way to get outside.

No, there is not a shortage of things to do when there is a lot of snow on the ground. The first step is getting off the couch and out of the house.

Bears contract

avian flu

Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza virus this fall in Montana.

The Montana grizzly bears were disoriented and had partial blindness, according to several media reports. They were seen near Augusta, Dupuyer and Kalispell.

It’s the first documented cases of HPAI in grizzly bears. A fox and a skunk in Montana also tested positive for HPAI last year, according to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the virus has been found in raccoons, black bears and even a coyote in other states and countries.

“We suspect these mammals probably get the virus from consuming infected birds,” MFWP Veterinarian Jennifer Ramsey told the Great Falls Tribune.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers risk of HPAI spread to humans to be very low, most state wildlife agencies, including the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, advise you should take precautions when handling game birds.